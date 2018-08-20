The 2018 high school volleyball season is nearly here. Some local teams will set out to build on state playoff runs, others will attempt to build from poor campaigns in 2017 and all of District 4 looks to battle for state championships after the area’s best finish last season was second place.
4A Great Basin Conference
Burley and Twin Falls battled it out for the right to play in the 4A state championship game last season, and the Bruins beat the Bobcats 3-1. Nationally ranked Skyview then defeated Twin Falls 3-0 in the final. This season, the Bruins and Bobcats will be seeking to better their respective second- and third-place finishes.
Twin Falls’ losses include Times-News and conference player of the year Kennedi Evans, now playing for the University of Utah, and five other seniors, four of whom were all-conference selections. First-year coach Andria Harshman believes returning seniors Shelby Veenstra, Taylor Burnham and Grace Mumford can provide leadership on and off the court, while junior Claire Hodge, and seniors Gracie Mumford and Taylor Avram have shown exciting ability in the preseason.
Harshman is also impressed with the tradition of the program and the impact it has had on her players, who have partaken in two-a-day practices and 6 a.m. sessions.
“They’re ready,” Harshman said. “They’re tasting the success right now, and they want to step in and contribute to the program they’ve watched.”
Burley faces a similar uphill battle, with four all-conference honorees graduating from last year’s squad. Six players in total are gone, but the Bobcats may be better equipped to handle the transition, with senior Kennedee Tracy and junior Makayla Tolman — both first team all-conference and second team All-Idaho selections — back to lead the way.
Head coach Stephanie Shirley said several new players are in the fold, but the team has made plenty of strides throughout the summer.
“Everyone is in the process of learning what their individual role will be so we can play together as a cohesive unit,” Shirley said.
Minico brings back a pair of first team all-conference seniors in Sunny Perry and Taylia Stimpson in a group of five returning varsity players.
Canyon Ridge’s first-year head coach Heather Webb will try to improve upon a 9-19 record, with junior Kelbie Standley and sophomore Makayla Bernal, both all-conference honorable mentions, coming back.
Wood River’s losing campaign in 2017 could see improvement this season, with seven of last year’s 11 varsity players returning, two of whom were all-conference selections.
Jerome did not win a match in 2017 and will hope its youth can propel it forward this season, having graduated eight seniors from last year’s roster.
3A Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference
Kimberly lost five seniors from last year’s squad, which placed third at state, but remains in the good hands of conference player of the year, senior Zoey Brown. Two of last season’s graduates were first team all-conference, but Kimberly has five seniors coming back who will recall a narrow 3-2 defeat to South Fremont in the 3A state semifinals and be hungry to avenge that loss.
“We’re trying not to take anything for granted or overlook anything,” head coach Lawrence Pfefferle said. “Those seniors have really helped us focus.”
Gooding nearly reached the playoffs but fell to eventual state champion Sugar-Salem in the state play-in match. With just two departures from that team and three all-conference players back for the 2018 campaign, the Senators have a strong chance to make a postseason return this season.
One year after breezing through the conference, Buhl failed to make the playoffs. This season could provide a quick turnaround, though, as the Indians bring back five varsity players, all of whom are seniors, with all-conference selections Kylie Crossland (first team) and McKenna Lively (second team) heading the charge.
Filer brings back seven of 10 varsity players from last season. The group of experienced returners went 2-7 against conference opponents in 2017 but will hope to cause more of a stir in a wide-open race.
“This is probably the most competitive this conference has been since I’ve been at Kimberly,” Pfefferle said. “Those conference matches are going to be dogfights.”
2A Canyon Conference
District 4’s two 2A representatives failed to make much of a mark statewide last season, with Declo falling in the state play-in game and Wendell winning just one match all season.
Wendell’s youthful squad endured plenty of turbulence last year. However, with 10 players from its 2017 roster set to return, including six entering their senior year, Wendell’s window for improvement is open in 2018.
Declo will bring back six players from last year’s varsity roster to attempt to reach the playoffs for the seventh time in eight years.
1A Division I Snake River Conference
After going 1-2 at the state tournament, bowing out at the hands of Challis, 2018 will be difficult for a relatively untested squad from Oakley.
The Hornets lose four all-conference selections, including player of the year Rachael Mitton, and six total seniors while returning two varsity players from last season. Jill Hardy will be attempting to mitigate those losses in her first season as head coach.
Hardy is stressing fundamentals as some of her players will be thrown into unfamiliar situations in 2018.
“We’re talking a lot about having heart on our team and being unified,” Hardy said. “We need to do the small things to have the big things happen.”
Valley senior Broganne Mangum is her team’s only returning first team all-conference player and figures to lead a strong Vikings squad that lost just one senior. Nine varsity players are back, and they’ll be hoping to utilize that experience to get to the state tournament.
Shoshone has a trio of all-conference selections back this season in seniors Cierra Hennings, Bailee Owens and Patti Fitzgerald. However, the departures of Monce Rivas and Allysen Huyser, both first team all-conference, will make replicating a winning 2017 campaign a tall order for the Indians.
1A Division II North Side Conference
Lighthouse Christian’s perennial dominance took a slight step back last season when the Lions, in their seventh straight state tournament, lost in the second round to Watersprings. The Lions climbed back to the semifinals but were eliminated by Butte County, ending their hopes of back-to-back state titles.
Lighthouse head coach Tobie Helman said the emotions of last season’s playoff run are evident in the team’s attitude early on.
“One thing that is driving these girls to work so hard is that feeling of falling short,” Helman said. “I don’t want to downplay third place in the state, but these girls knew they had more to give.”
Four of eight players from last year’s varsity roster graduated, so the Lions will have less experience to rely on this season. Two of the graduates were four-year varsity players, including conference player of the year Sabrina De Jong.
Senior Gracie Cover will be the Lions’ go-to player on offense, and junior Maycee Holloway will bring a lot of experience, potentially to a new position as the team’s setter. Both played roles in Lighthouse’s 2016 state title, but the Lions will have several unseasoned players elsewhere. Helman said 2018 is, in some ways, a rebuilding year.
“The girls definitely want to be on top at the end, whatever that looks like,” Helman said. “Could I say right now a state title is in the works? No, I couldn’t really say that right now, but I would say these girls are willing to work for it.”
Dietrich was the only other team in the 1A-DII playoffs out of the conference, and it went two-and-out with losses to Salmon River and Logos. The Blue Devils will hope a returning class of six varsity players out of nine will be able to reach the same, or better, heights.
Carey failed to reach the postseason despite a winning record last season. The Panthers were led by a strong junior class of Athanasia Versis, Kodi Green and Shantell Chavez. The three will be relied upon during their final seasons to get Carey to the postseason.
Hagerman brings back eight players from last year’s varsity roster in its first year at the 1A-DII level. The Pirates earned the No. 3 seed in the 2017 Snake River Conference tournament.
