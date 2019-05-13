Softball
Jerome 7, Pocatello 1
This is a correction to the Saturday results in the Times-News of the Jerome softball team’s win over Pocatello for the 4A District Championship on Friday. The Times-News regrets the error.
JEROME — Jerome junior Mercedes Bell was in total win mode and ready to do her part when she got to the ball park for the championship game on Friday afternoon against Pocatello.
Bell finished 3-for-3 driving in four runs on a home run in the first, a double in the third, and a home run in the fifth in the 7-1 win, giving the Tigers the 4A District Title. Junior Abriana Hurtado was the winning pitcher for Jerome, going seven innings, allowing one run on four hits while striking out seven and walking two.
The Tigers jumped to a 3-0 lead in the first inning. After Pocatello scored a run in the top of the third, the Tigers added three more runs in the bottom of the inning and one more in the fifth. Hurtado was 2-for-3 for the game and junior Jentry Mills (1-for-2) had a double and junior Chyanna Meyers had an RBI.
Losing pitcher Hannah Evans lasted six innings, allowing six hits and seven runs while striking out two and walking one. Sydney Wilde, Lakecia Ramirez, Kylie Dubbe, and Maddi Palmer each managed one hit for the Indians and Dubbe had one RBI.
Jerome faces Bishop Kelly at 9 a.m. and Pocatello plays Lakeland at 11 a.m.at Coeur d’Alene High School on Friday morning in state tournament action.
Tennis Twin Falls sends 10 players to state
TWIN FALLS – Ten players on the Twin Falls High School tennis team will compete in the state championships in Boise later this week.
In districts, Brandon Mix and Tyler Bowman won the boys doubles division, Francisco Bacetello and Kate Carter won the mixed doubles division, Camille Cox and Paige Fullmer were the 2nd place finishers in girls doubles, while Isabel Manning and Laurel Thompson qualified in girls doubles as 6th place finishers. Corban Ward took 4th place in boys singles while Alyssa Coates took 5th place in girls singles.
Overall, the Twin Falls boys finished second and the girls Finished third. The 4A tournament will start on Friday at Timberline High School, Appleton Tennis Center and Julia Davis Park.
State baseball and softball tournaments Thursday, May 16
State Baseball Tournament, first day
4A Vallivue High School, Caldwell
Game 2 – Minico vs Lakeland, 1 p.m.
Game 3 – Twin Falls vs Idaho Falls, 4 p.m.
Game 4 – Burley vs Bishop Kelly, 7 p.m.
3A Melaleuca Field, Idaho Falls
Game 3 – Kimberly vs Weiser, 4 p.m.
2A Orofino High School
Game 1 – Declo vs Malad, 10 a.m.
Friday, May 17
State Softball Tournament
4A Coeur d’Alene High School
Game 2 – Pocatello vs Lakeland, 11 a.m.
Game 3 – Jerome vs Bishop Kelly, 9 a.m.
Game 4 – Mountain Home vs Middleton, 11 a.m.
3A Ramsey Park, Coeur d’Alene
Game 1 Gooding vs Fruitland, 9 a.m.
Game 3 – Filer vs Homedale, 9 a.m.
2A Moscow High School
Game 4- Declo vs Melba, 11 a.m.
