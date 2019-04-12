Golf
Tuesday, April 2 Burley Invite at River’s Edge
Boys Team: 1. Minico, 308; 2. Twin Falls, 310; 3. Century, 355.
Girls Team: 1.Twin Falls, 367; 2. Canyon Ridge, 416; 3. Pocatello, 427.
Boys Top Individuals: 1. Ridge Pickup, Burley, 71; 2. (tie) Joey Gibson, Minico and Braden Anderson, Twin Falls, 72; 4.Gage Skaggs, Minico, 74; 5. (tie) Trey Fullmer, Century, and Gabe Schroeder, Twin Falls, 77.
Girls Top individual: 1. Brinlee Stotts, Twin Falls, 86; 2. Kaylee Jones,Twin Falls, 90; 3. Dallis Shockey, Minico, 94; 4.(tie) Brooke Fuchs, Twin Falls, Ciarra Carter, Century, and Kelbie Standley, Canyon Ridge, 95.
Baseball
Thursday, April 11
Glenns Ferry 7,
Wells, Nev. 2
GLENNS FERRY – Glenns Ferry picked up a win against Wells, Nev., 7-2 at the Wooden Bat Tournament. Oscar Sanchez was the winning pitcher for the Pilots. He gave up four hits, two runs with nine strikeouts and three walks. Nick Hernandez and Tanner Martinez each had two hits. Hernandez had a double and three RBIs. Martinez and Manny Garcia each had an RBI. Glenns Ferry plays Challis-Mackay at 3 p.m. at the Wooden Bat Tournament on Friday.
Declo 17, Rimrock 2
GLENNS FERRY – Declo put up five runs in the first inning and seven in the second and coasted to the 17-2 win over Rimrock at the Wooden Bat Tournament. Declo senior McKay Breshears got the win allowing zero runs on zero hits with six strikeouts and one walk in two innings. Sayger Kidd threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen. The Hornets had 10 hits and the Raiders one. Derek Mathews was 2–for-4, Kidd 2-for-2, and Kenyon Christopherson was 2-for-2 with two RBIs. Declo plays Malad at 5 p.m. at the Wooden Bat Tournament on Friday.
Kimberly 13, Buhl 3
KIMBERLY – Buhl lead 3-2 heading into the bottom of the third when Kimberly scored five runs to take the lead in the 13-3 Bulldog win. Kimberly senior Austin Phillips started for the Bulldogs and went two innings, allowing one run on no hits with three strikeouts and one walk. Senior Tristyn O’Donnell followed going two innings with no hits and no runs striking out three. Sophomore Trevor Christensen came out of the bullpen and threw one inning in relief. Ayden Zamora was the losing pitcher for Buhl giving up 13 runs on seven hits in four and two-thirds innings. Senior Andrew Satterfield, junior Dawson Cummins, and junior McKade Huft each had two hits for the Bulldogs and each had a double. Satterfield also had a triple. Waldo Urrutia, Jose Cortes, and Garrett Bowman each had a hit for the Indians. Kimberly is at Snake River on Saturday and Buhl is at Gooding on Tuesday.
Filer 17, Gooding 6
FILER – The Wildcats allowed four Senators runs in the first innings but came back big offensively winning 17-6. Filer out-hit Gooding 12-4 with senior Hunter Fisher, sophomore Logan Lockwood, freshman Jonah DeLeon, and sophomore Austin Perkins each getting two hits. DeLeon and senior Kyle Sanford each hit doubles and senior Colton Browner and junior Mayson Martinez had triples. Browner finished with the win allowing four hits, six runs with five strikeouts and two walks. Junior Daniel Balch started for Gooding and went two and two-thirds innings allowing 11 runs on nine hits with three strikeouts. Sophomore Tristin Schroeder was the leading hitter for the Senators with two hits. Filer is at Sugar-Salem on Friday and Gooding hosts Buhl on Tuesday.
Softball
Thursday, April 11
Gooding 15, Filer 0
Gooding 8, Filer 3
FILER – Gooding juniors Kassie Adkinson threw a shutout and Mallory Brown was 2-for-3 including a double and home run with five RBIs in the 15-0 win over Filer in game 1. Adkinson allowed two hits with two strikeouts and one walk in her four inning stint. Adkinson helped herself at the plate with two hits and one RBI and freshman Alx Roe had three hits including two doubles. Sophomore McCarty Stoddard suffered the loss for the Wildcats giving up 10 hits, 15 runs with two strikeouts and four walks. Senior Fallon Stoddard and junior Marhi Carter had the two Filer hits.
In game two, each team put a run on the board in the first inning. The Senators followed with a run in the third and five in the fourth and ended with the 8-3 win. Brown threw 125 pitches and was the winning pitcher giving up four hits, three runs with 10 strikeouts and five walks. Sophomore Sami Taylor started for Filer and surrendered nine hits, eight runs with seven strikeouts and one walk. Roe had three hits and freshman Reece Fleming had two for Gooding. Carter was 2-for-3 for Filer with a double and juniors Kailey Brown had a triple and Sophie Bartholomew had a double. Gooding is at Wendell on Monday and filer is at Buhl on Tuesday.
Kimberly 12, Buhl 0
Kimberly 12, Buhl 1
BUHL – Kimberly sophomore Presley Lyman tossed a six-hit shutout in the 12-0 win over Buhl in game one. Lyman threw 11 pitches in the seven innings giving up six hits with seven strikeouts and five walks. The Bulldogs were led by senior Hannah Poulson with three hits. Junior Hailey Chapa had two hits including a home run and three RBIs, junior Addison Olson was 2-for-4 and Lyman had two hits. Junior Lexi Breck took the loss for Buhl giving up 12 hits and 12 runs with two strikeouts. She also had two of the six Indians hits. Sophomore Aubrey Mahannah, senior Kyra Azevedo, junior Hope Hale and sophomore Kya Busmann each had hits.
Kimberly claimed the win in game two, 12-1 behind the pitching of freshman Demi Vega and Poulson. Vega went four innings and allowed no runs on two hits with two strikeouts and two walks. Poulson threw the last inning in relief out of the bullpen giving up three hits and one run. Turdy took the loss for Buhl surrendering nine hits, 12 runs with four strikeouts and five walks. Kimberly sophomore Janie Ward had two hits and three RBIs, junior Janel Jackman had two hits and two RBIs and Olson was 2-for-4. Buhl hosts Homedale and Kimberly host Snake River on Saturday.
Declo 17, Wells, Nev. 7
GLENNS FERRY – Declo had 13 hits in the 17-7 win over Wells, Nev. at the Glenns Ferry Tournament. Junior Kate Mallory was 3-for-3 with a double, home run and three RBIs. Freshman Amanda Bott also had three hits with a double and two RBIs. Sophomore Jaylee Harris and senior Hadley Knudsen each had two hits. Senior Maddie Ramsey claimed the four inning win throwing 66 pitches allowing eight hits, seven runs, five strikeouts and three walks. Declo plays Malad at 12:30 p.m. in the Glenns Ferry Tournament on Friday.
Glenns Ferry 27,
Garden Valley 2
GLENNS FERRY – Glenns Ferry LeaBeth Hance had a day at the plate worth remembering at the Glenns Ferry Tournament. The sophomore was 3-for-3 with a triple and seven RBIs as the Pilots rolled over the Wolverines, 27-3. Glenns Ferry finished with 16 hits and Garden Valley had one. Freshman Maddi Fink tossed the five inning one-hit gem finishing with 11 strikeouts and three walks. Fink also helped at the plate with three hits and three RBIs. Sophomore Karlee Sterling was 3-for-3 including a double with three RBIs and junior Rylee Arellano was 2-for-3. Glenns Ferry plays Malad at 10:30 a.m. and West Side at 5:30 p.m. at the Glenns Ferry Tournament on Friday.
