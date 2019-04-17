Golf
Buhl Invitational, Monday April 15
Twin Falls Girls finished in first place with 355 points.
Individual finishes: 3. Kaylee Jones, 86; 4. Brinlee Stotts, 86;
Brooke Fuchs, 89; Allison Smith, 94, Domi Gasper, 102.
TENNIS Tuesday, April 16
Twin Falls Boys 3, Canyon Ridge Boys 3
Twin Falls Girls 5, Canyon Ridge Girls 1
At Canyon Ridge
Boys singles: 1. Duncan Roberts (CR) def. Corbin Ward (TF), 6-3, 6-2: 2. Max Jensen (CR) def. Kyler Western (TF), 4-6, 6-3, 6-4: 3. Jack Jensen (CR) def. Trevor Farr (TF), 2-6, 6-2, 6-4.
Boys doubles: 1. Brandon Mix/Tyler Bowman (TF) def. Zack Nedbalek/Ty Greaves (CR), 6-4, 6-1; 2. Josh Nix/Noah Pitts (TF) def. Garrett Peter/Kaden Smith (CR), 6-4, 6-2.
Girls singles: 1. Francie Roberts (CR) def. Alyssa Coates (TF), 7-5, 6-4; 2. Isabel Jacobs (TF) def. Mimi Roberts (CR), 6-1, 6-1: 3. Shelby Traveller (TF) def. Maycee Knowlton (CR), 6-1, 6-1.
Girls doubles: 1. Camille Cox/Paige Fullmer (TF) def. Hallie Memmott/Mercedes McKinney (CR), 3-6, 6-3, 6-4; 2. Isabel Manning/Laurel Thompson (TF) def. Afton Beard/Audrey Pryde (CR), 6-1, 6-0.
Mixed doubles: 1. Francisco Bocatello/Kate Carter (TF) def. Donna Paurevic/Landon Lloyd (CR), 6-1. 6-0.; 2.Kyle Tingey/Madison Evans (TF) def. Ashley Hansen/Aiden Humble (CR), 6-2, 6-2.
Baseball, Tuesday April 16
Twin Falls 4, Pocatello 3
Twin Falls 10, Pocatello 0
TWIN FALLS – Twin Falls took the lead late and defeated Pocatello 4-3 in game one. The game was tied at three with the Bruins batting in the bottom of the sixth when junior Andy Klop tripled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run. Junior Carson Walters started the game for the Bruins and surrendered three runs on seven hits over five and two-thirds innings, striking out seven and walking four. Winning pitcher, junior Magnum Hofstetter came in to the game in the sixth inning and allowed one hit and no runs while striking out two. Pocatello outhit Twin Falls, 8-6 but the Indians also committed three errors. Walters and Klop led the Bruins with two hits. Klop had a triple and one RBI and Hofstetter and freshman Jace Mmahlke each had a double.
Minico 15, Burley 1
BURLEY—Minico scored twice on a triple by sophomore Tazyn Twiss and a wild pitch during senior Kobe Matsen’s at bat in the first inning and added six runs in the second inning on the way to the 15-1 win over Burley in game one. Matsen earned the victory on the hill for Minico going five innings, allowing one run on one hit and striking out three and walking three. Senior Tyler Giraud threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen. Senior Kody Condie took the loss for Bobcats. Condie lasted four innings, allowing ten hits and ten runs while striking out two and walking one. The Spartans out hit the Bobcats, 15-1. Minico totaled 15 hits. Senior McKay Chandler, junior Rylan Chandler, junior Kasen Carpenter, Twiss, senior Anthony Ambriez, and sophomore Dawson Ousherhout all had two hits for Minico. Ramiro Garcia had the lone Bobcat’s hit in three at bats
Glenns Ferry 12, Rimrock 6
BRUNEAU- Oscar Sanchez, Tanner Martinez, Manny Garcia, Dillon Traudt, Oscar Villavicencio and Ryan Nelson all had hits in the Glenns Ferry 12-6 win over Rimrock. Martinez and Garcia each had two RBIs. Sanchez picked up the Pilot win giving up seven hits and seven runs with 10 strikeouts and two walks. Traudt threw two innings allowing one hit with three strikeouts and two walks.
Canyon Ridge 12, Wood River 3
Canyon Ridge 11, Wood River 0
HAILEY – Senior Eli Oneida drove in four runs to help Canyon Ridge defeat Wood River 12-3. Oneida was 2-for-5 including a double, sophomore Steven Garrett-Lagrone and senior Avery Rambur each had three hits. Garrett-Lagrone had a double and triple and Rambur had a double. Garrett-Lagrone was on the pitcher’s mound for the Riverhawks and went three innings, allowing three runs on five hits and striking out three and walking two. Sophomore Ian Hughes threw four innings giving up a hit with two strikeouts and four walks. Senior Noah Roberts toed the rubber for the Wolverines and surrendered eight runs on nine hits over four innings, striking out three and walking two. Sophomore Boone Scherer threw three innings in relief out of the bullpen. Sophomore Ethan Shoemaker had two hits for Wood River.
Jerome 7, Mountain Home 6
Mountain Home 6, Jerome 4
JEROME – The host Jerome Tigers won a 7-6 walk-off victory over the Mountain Home Tigers in game one. The game was tied at six with Jerome batting in the bottom of the seventh when senior Jayden Bos singled on a 1-0 count, scoring one run. Jerome junior Jarom Wallace started the game and gave up six runs on six hits over five and two-thirds innings, striking out three. Senior Mason Rue took the win for Jerome. He surrendered zero runs on zero hits over one inning. Junior Logan Kuhn threw one-third of an inning in relief out of the bullpen. Kage Southern suffered the loss for Mountain Home. He surrendered seven runs on 11 hits over six and two-thirds innings, striking out six and walking one. Sophomores JW James had two hits and a double and Dalan Thompson also had a pair of hits with two doubles.
Gooding 13, Buhl 12
Gooding 15, Buhl 1
GOODING- Buhl’s effort to come back from down seven runs in the fifth inning came up just short, as they fell 13-12 to Gooding. Junior Daniel Balch led things off on the mound for Gooding. He allowed 14 hits and 12 runs over seven innings, striking out 12 and walking five. Waldo Urrutia started the game for Buhl lasted four innings, allowing nine hits and eight runs while striking out five and walking three. Reese Jarvis threw two innings out of the bullpen giving up eight hits and five runs. Striking out four and walking one. Freshman Curtis Adkinson was 4-for-5 with two RBIs and senior Leland Curtsinger was 2-for-2 with three RBIs for Gooding. Kaden Homan was 2-for-5 with two double and two RBIs. Jose Cortes was 2-for-3 including a home run for Buhl.
Softball, Tuesday April 16
Twin Falls 16, Pocatello 5
Twin Falls 14, Pocatello 13
TWIN FALLS – Senior Kenzie Connell led the Bruins to victory in the pitcher’s circle in game one in the 16-5 win. Connell lasted four innings, allowing five hits and four runs while striking out one and walking six. Junior Ashtyn Lucas threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen giving up one hit, one run and a home run to Hannah Evans. Twin Falls had 17 hits in the game. Junior Kaitlynn Ayers (2-for-3) with a double and three RBIs, Connell (2-for-3) with a double and one RBI, senior Savannah Fitzgerald (2-for-3), senior Taylor Avram(2-for-3) with a double and two RBIs, sophomore Hannah Holcomb (2-for-3) with one RBI and and freshman Cassandra McKechnie (2-for-3).
Jerome 12, Mountain Home 8
Jerome 12, Mountain Home 1
JEROME – The host Jerome Tigers defeated the Mountain Home Tigers, 12-8 in game one. Jerome took an early lead in the second inning, 7-6 and then took the lead for good with two runs in the third inning. In the third inning, junior Abriana Hurtado tripled on the first pitch of the at bat, driving in two runs. Hurtado was the winning pitcher, surrendering eight runs on five hits over seven innings, striking out ten and walking four. She did serve up a home run to Mountain Home’s Paisley Mederios. Sophomore Peyton Harrison was 2-for-3 to lead the Jerome Tigers at the plate and junior Mercedes Bell was 1-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs.
Filer 9, Buhl 5
Filer 16, Buhl 6
BUHL – Filer gave up three runs in the seventh inning but held on for the 9-5 win over Buhl in game one. Filer sophomore Sami Taylor was the winning pitcher surrendered five runs on five hits over seven innings, striking out ten and walking four. Junior Taelar Lively took the loss for Buhl. She gave up nine runs on nine hits over seven innings, striking out one and walking eight. Senior Hannah Ruby the Wildcats with two hits in two at bats. Junior Jolene Boyer had a double and junior Sophie Bartholomew and senior Fallon Stoddard each hit home runs with Bartholomew’s being a grand slam.
Senior Kyra Azevedo, sophomore Kya Busman, junior Autumn Montgomery, junior Hope Hale and freshman Trinty Turdy each had a hit for the Indians.
Minico 11, Burley 9
BURLEY – Minico sophomore Amber Wickel had four hits, two singles, a double and a home run in the 11-9 win over Burley. Senior Taelor Hernandez was credited with the victory surrendering nine runs on ten hits over seven innings, striking out three and walking two. Senior Mallory Beck took the loss for Burley. She allowed 15 hits and 11 runs over seven innings, striking out nine and walking one. In addition to Wickel, other Minico players with multiple hits were senior Cedar Bingham (2-for-5), junior Jacinda Banda (3-for-4), senior Kiara Garza, (2-for-3) and senior Lexi Rios (3-for-4).
Burley scattered ten hits in the game. Senior Kinzlee Bowers was 3-for-4 with three RBIs, Beck was 2-for-4 and freshman Noa Thurston had three RBIs.
Canyon Ridge 18, Wood River 8
Canyon Ridge 18, Wood River 8
HAILEY – Senior Alicia Beverly led Canyon Ridge to victory by driving in seven runs. with three hits in four at bats including a grand slam. Other Riverhawk leaders at the plate were sophomore Allianna Tibbets (4-for-4) with a double and two RBIs, sophomore Jaycee Massie (4-for-5) with a double and three RBIs and sophomore Aryah Castillo (3-for-5) with two doubles, a home run and two RBIs. For the Wolverines, Sophia Morse was in the circle for Wood River. She lasted four innings, allowing 11 hits and nine runs with five walks. Freshman Caroline Seaward threw two innings in relief allowing eight hits and nine runs with one strikeout and two walks.
Moise, junior Hailee Harris, senior Lucy Cuellar, junior Lauren Thomsen, senior Morgan Benson and junior Dani Atienza each had a hit for Wood River.
