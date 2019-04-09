Softball Results Monday, April 8
Burley 11, Preston 10
Burley 7, Preston 6
BURLEY – The Bobcats picked up two home wins with the 11-10 and 7-6 victories over the Indians. No details were available.
Minico 13, Pocatello 9
Pocatello 9, Minico 6
RUPERT – In game one, Minico sophomore Amber Wickel was 2-for-2 and drove in four runs and senior Cedar Bingham was 2-for-4 with three RBIs in the 13-9 victory over Pocatello. Wickel had two doubles and three stolen bases. Senior Taelor Hernandez picked up the seven inning victory allowing 15 hits and nine runs (seven earned) with one strikeout and one walk.
Hernandez returned to the mound in game two and won her second game of the day. She gave up 12 hits and seven runs with two strikeouts and one walk. Senior Lexi Rios threw two innings out of the bullpen and finished with two hits and two runs with one walk. Bingham, senior Natalie Roth and senior Alyssa Gomez each had two hits. Gomez ended with three RBIs. Gomez, Hernandez and junior Jacinda Banda each had doubles.
Twin Falls 4, Jerome 0
Twin Falls 15, Jerome 6
TWIN FALLS – In a low scoring game one, the Bruins scored the only run they would need in the first inning in the 4-0 win over the Tigers. Winning pitcher senior Kenzie Connell threw the no hitter for Twin Falls in the win. She threw 116 pitches with six strikeouts and six walks. Jerome junior Abriana Hurtado suffered the loss in her six innings giving up seven hits and four runs with six strikeouts and no walks. Senior Savannah Fitzgerald led the Bruins with two hits.
In game two, Twin Falls had 20 hits and Jerome had 11 in the Bruins 15-6 win. Sophomore Hannah Holcomb got the win in three innings of work allowing three hits, two runs with one walk. Junior Ashtyn Lucas and freshman Reagan Rex got some work out of the bullpen. Danielle Leah was the losing pitcher allowing five hits and eight runs. Hurtado threw four innings and freshman Lillianne Babcock one and two thirds to finish game. Twin Falls junior Kaitlyn Ayers was 4-for-4 with a double and home run with three RBIs, junior McKenna Todd and Connell each had three hits, and junior Claire Hodge, Holcomb, senior Taylor Avram and Fitzgerald each had two hits. Babcock (3-for-3) and Hurtado (2-for-3) led Jerome.
Century 8, Wood River 7
Wood River 12, Century 9
POCATELLO – The Diamondbacks had 15 hits and the Wolverines had seven in the 8-7 win by Century in game one. Junior Hailee Harris started for Wood River and surrendered one run on three hits in one third of an inning. Senior Emily Lizarraga came out of the bullpen and threw six and two thirds innings allowing 12 hits and six runs with three strikeouts and three walks. Senior Luci Cuellar, junior Lauren Thomsen, and junior Trinity Dilworth each had two hits for the Wolverines.
The Wolverine's offense came out of the dugout on fire for the second game scoring five runs in the first inning and maintained the lead for the entire game winning 12-9. Each team finished with 11 hits. Harris lasted seven innings and allowed 11 hits and nine runs with one strikeout. Harris, Cuellar and junior Malena Balcos each had two hits. Harris had a double and a home run and three RBIs and Thomsen had two and a double.
Baseball Results Monday, April 8
Twin Falls 10, Jerome 1
Twin Falls 12, Jerome 2
TWIN FALLS – The Tigers struggled to score runs in the 10-1 loss to the Bruins in game one. With the score tied 1-1 after one inning, Twin Falls scored three runs in the second inning and held Jerome scoreless while adding nine more runs throughout the rest of the game. Junior Haylen Walker was the winning pitcher surrendering one run on three hits in seven innings and striking out one. Sophomore Delon Thompson lasted three innings and took the loss for Jerome, allowing nine hits and nine runs with two strikeouts and three walks. Senior Mason Rue threw the last three innings. The Bruins had ten hits with junior Magum Hofstetter, Walker, junior Carson Walters, freshman Jace Mahike and junior Andy Klop each getting two hits. Hofstetter and Walters each had doubles and Klop had a triple. Sophomore JW James, senior Garrett Scarrow and senior Jace Mills each had a hit for Jerome.
In the second game, Jerome scored two runs in the first inning but Twin Falls pulled away with three runs for the 12-2 win. Senior Lucas Young got the win giving up two runs on four hits with seven strikeouts and two walks. Thompson started for Jerome and gave up one hit in one inning. Junior Jarom Wallace suffered the loss giving up six hits and seven runs in three and one third innings. He had two strikeouts and three walks. Hofstetter and Mahike had two hits for the Bruins as did Wallace and Thompson for the Tigers.
Minico 12, Pocatello 8
Minico 4, Pocatello 2
RUPERT – The Spartans had 16 hits and the Indians finished with nine in the 12-8 Minico win in game one. Pocatello scored one run in the top of the first while Minico had five cross the plate in the bottom of the inning. The Indians added two in the second and three in the third to tie the game at 6-6. The Spartans then pulled away with four in the fourth. Senior Kobe Matson was credited with the win allowing seven hits and six runs over six innings with seven strikeouts. Junior Rylan Chandler finished the seventh inning giving up two hits and two runs. Senior Carson Schow was 4-for-5 with a double, Rylan Chandler (2-for-4)had 4 RBIs, senior McKay Chandler 2-for-4 with a double, Matson 2-for-5, and junior Kasen Carpenter was 3-for-4.
In game two, with the score tied at 2-2, Ryland Chandler hit a triple in the bottom of the sixth inning scoring two runs for the 4-2 victory. Senior Tyler Giruad earned the Minico win lasting one inning while allowing no hits and no runs striking out one and walking one. Senior Colter May started for the Spartans and allowed five hits and two runs over six innings with three strikeouts and one walk. Schow, Rylan Chandler, McKay Chandler, Matsen and Giruad each had a hit for Minico.
Preston 6, Burley 5
Burley 9, Preston 8
BURLEY – Trailing 5-4 in the top of the seventh of game one, Preston scored a pair of runs for the 6-5 win. Junior Scott Ritchie was the losing pitcher for the Bobcats. He lasted one inning allowing three hits and two runs. Sophomore Slayder Watterson started for Burley and gave up ten hits and four runs in six innings with four strikeouts and three walks. Junior Ramiro Garcia and Ritchie each had two hits and each had a double. Ritchie had two RBIs. Senior Kody Condie and sophomore Jace Robinson each hit triples.
Scoring happened last in game two with Garcia having a walk-off double in the bottom of the seventh driving in two runs for the 9-8 win. Senior Carson Noble got the win, pitching two innings allowing four hits and three runs with one strikeout and one walk. Ritchie started for the Bobcats and surrendered eight hits and five runs with four strikeouts and one walk.
Noble was (3-for-4) with two RBIs, Garcia (2-for-3) with three RBIs, Robinson (2-for-4), and Watterson (2-for-4) with a double and Condie with a double.
Malad 6, Declo 1
MALAD – The Hornets fell behind early and couldn’t come back in the 6-1 loss to the Dragons. Sophomore Gabe Mathews surrendered five runs on seven hits over three innings with five strikeouts and one walk. Senior McKay Breshears threw three innings in relief. Malad out hit Declo, 9-4. Senior Ben Puentes, senior Nathan Duke, Keegan Ramsey and Sayger Kidd each a hit for the Hornets.
Wood River 3, Century 2
Wood River 13, Century 12
HAILEY – Wood River took the 3-2 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning on a run scoring ground out by sophomore Boone Scherer for the win in game one. Noah Roberts was the winning pitcher for the Wolverines. He threw 105 pitches in seven innings allowing six hits and two runs, nine strikeouts and three walks. Wood River junior Andrew Nelson was 3-for-3 and Dom Leos was 2-for-3.
Wood River scored eight runs in the sixth inning and held on for the one-run victory, 13-12 in game two. Scherer again had the start. He surrendered 10 runs on four hits over three and two-thirds innings striking out four and walking five. Freshman Hunter Thompson and senior Fabian Leos also got work done on the mound. Fabian Leos and junior Chance Appell each had two hits. Junior Alonzo Estrad and Dom Leos had two RBIs. Dom Leos had a double.
Golf Results Monday, April 8
Buhl Invitational at Clear Lakes
Girls Team Scores: 1. Twin Falls, 355; 2. Buhl, 371.
Girls Individuals top 5: 1. Kylie Crossland, Buhl, 84; 2. (tie) Zara Weaver, Buhl, Kaylee Jones, Twin Falls, Brinlee Stotts, Twin Falls, 86; 5. Dallis Shockey, Minico, 87.
Tennis Results Monday, April 8
Twin Falls Boys 5, Jerome 1
Twin Falls Girls 6, Jerome 0
Boys Singles: 1. Corbin Ward (TF) def. Anthony Licano (J), 2-6; 7-5; 6-4; 2. Kyler Western (TF) def. Gabe Smith (J) 6-0; 6-0; 3. Trevor Farr (TF) def. Collin Magaloso (J), 7-5; 6-3.
Boys Doubles: 1. Tyler Bowman/Brandon Mix (TF) def. David Lloyd/Michael Lloyd (J), 6-3; 5-7; 6-2; 2. Gabe Anderson/Kaydem Yost (J) def. Josh Mix/Noah Pitts (TF), 6-2; 3-6; 6-3.
Girls Singles: 1. Alyssa Coates (TF) def. Natalia Licano(J), 6-0; 6-2; 2. Isabel Jacobs (TF) def. Franka Naumann (J), 6-1; 6-2; 3. Shelby Traveller (TF) def. MaeLynn Schneider (J), 6-2; 6-3.
Girls Doubles: 1. Camille Cox/Paige Fullmer (TF) def. Mariana Deicid/Stephanie Gonzalez (J), 6-0; 6-1; 2. Isabel Manning/Emma Cox (TF) def. Brianna Algarin/Gabby Lopez (J), 6-1; 6-0.
Mixed Doubles: 1. Francisco Bocatello/Kate Carter (TF) def. Jackson Brown/Kaydenie Poulsen (J), 6-1; 6-1: 2. Kyle Tingey/Madeline Evans (TF), def. Jose Ortiz/Leah Houston (J), 6-0; 6-0.
