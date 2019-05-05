{{featured_button_text}}

Friday, May 3

Baseball

Declo 4, Wendell 3

DECLO—With game tied at three with the Hornets batting in the bottom of the fifth Sayger Kidd singled on a 1-2 count, scoring senior Ben Puentes breaking the tie and getting the 4-3 win on Friday. Sophomore Gabe Mathews started the game for Declo He allowed five hits and three runs over four and two-thirds innings, striking out six with no walks. Senior Mckay Breshears pitched two and a third innings, allowing zero runs on one hit and striking out five and walking two and was credited with the win. Junior Don Bunn took the loss for the Trojans. He lasted five and two-thirds innings, allowing seven hits and four runs while striking out four and walking five. Senior Keevan Lindsay threw a third of an inning out of the bullpen to one batter in the sixth inning. Senior Nathan Duke led Declo with three hits in three at bats. Sophomore Gabe Matthews, Breshears, Puentes, and Kidd each had a hit for the Hornets. Seniors James Hirai was 2-for-3 and Felipe Paniagua had two hits in four at bats with an RBI for Wendell. Wendell is at Declo on Tuesday.

