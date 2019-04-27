Wednesday, April 24
Tennis
Sun Valley Community School 8, Gooding 4
Boys singles: 1. Robert Blossaman (G), def. Mikel Sanchez DuPont (SVCS), 6-3, 6-4; 2. Gabe Delgado (SVCS), def. Michael Floyd (G), 6-0, 6-1; 3. Rye Frueling (SVCS), def. Bryson Butterfield (G), 6-2, 6-2.
Boys doubles: 1. William Everitt/Shea Brokaw (SVCS), def. Skyler Cheney/Adam Baker (G), 6-4, 6-2; 2. Nils Huss/Caelin Bradshaw (SVCS), def. Dakota Sage/AJ Darcy (G), 6-1, 6-2.
Girls singles: 1.Laken Wolf (G), def. Cate Seay (SVCS), 6-3, 6-4; 2. Esther Lamas (G), def. Elle Mann (SVCS), 6-3, 6-1; 3. Julia Ott (SVCS), def. Kaleigh Fox (G), 6-0, 6-1.
Girls doubles: 1. Felicity Mares/Jasmine Contreras (G), def. Kennedy Watts/Savannah Spoor (SVCS, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Frances Cherp/Avery Griffin (SVCS), def.Kaleigh Fox/Rosa Mirless (G), 6-3, 6-4.
Mixed: 1. Walker Spoor/Mallory Mauney (SVCS), def. Courtney Stechlin/Logan Anderson (G), 6-4, 7-5; 2. Jack Colgate/Abigail Sheerin (SVCS), def. Brynlee Bingham/Alan Baker (G), 6-2, 1-6, 6-1.
Friday, April 26
Softball
Jerome 9, Preston 4
PRESTON – Jerome senior pitcher Payton Miller led the Tigers to the 9-4 win over Preston in game one. Miller went seven innings, allowing four runs on nine hits and striking out three and walking four.
The Tigers had 12 hits in the game. Junior Danielle Leal (3-for-4) with two doubles, junior Abriana Hurtado (2-for-4), senior Vivi Ortega (2-for-3) had a triple and sophomore Peyton Harrison (2-for-4) with two doubles led Jerome at the plate.
The second game was cancelled due to weather.
Kimberly 8, Buhl 4
Kimberly 8, Buhl 4
KIMBERLY – Kimberly opened up scoring in the second inning with the first run of the game and added three in the third on their way to the 8-4 win over Buhl in game one. The Bulldogs added four more runs while the Indians rallied in the seventh with four runs but couldn’t recover. Sophomore Presley Lyman led things off in the circle for Kimberly and went seven innings, allowing four runs on nine hits and striking out three and walking two. Junior Taelar Lively was in the pitcher's circle for Buhl and lasted six innings, allowing 16 hits and eight runs while striking out two and walking two.
Kimberly had 16 hits in the game. Freshman Demi Vega (3-for-4), senior Hannah Poulson (3-for-4), junior Hailey Chapa (3-for-4), junior Addison Olson (2-for-3), sophomore Janie Ward (2-for-4), and Presley Lyman (2-for-4) all managed multiple hits. Sophomore Aubrey Mahannah was (3-for-4) and freshman Trinity Tvrdy went (2-for-4) at the plate to lead Buhl in hits.
Wood River 12, Minico 10
Minico 15, Wood River 8
RUPERT - Despite being down 12-8 in the fourth inning, Minico almost made a comeback, eventually falling 12-10 to Wood River in game one. Junior Hailee Harris led things off in the pitcher's circle for Wood River and went seven innings, allowing ten runs on 14 hits and striking out three and walking seven. Minico starter was senior Taelor Hernandez. She allowed eight hits and seven runs over five and two-thirds innings, striking out three and walking one.
Sophomore Amber Wickel threw 1.1 innings out of the bullpen. The Spartans outhit the Wolverines, 14-9. Senior Luci Cuellar (2-for-5) with a double, junior Lauren Thomsen (2-for-4) had a double and sophomore Bella Roberts (2-for-4) had a double for the Wolverines offense. Minico bating leaders were senior Cedar Bingham was (3-for-4) with a triple and two RBIs and senior Maddi Moultrie was (3-for-4) with one RBI, Wickel (2-for-4), senior Alexia Rios (2-for-3) with a double and senior Khali Robinson (2-for-4) with a triple.
Baseball
Wendell 16, Declo 10
Declo 6, Wendell 4
WENDELL – There was a lot of offense in the game between Wendell and Declo that the home Trojans won, 16-10 in game one. Junior Don Bunn got the start for Wendell and lasted 5.2 innings, allowing six hits and ten runs while striking out five and walking three. Sophomore Gabe Mathews was the starter for Declo and allowed six hits and 12 runs over four innings, striking out five and walking three.
Senior Nathan Duke threw two innings out of the bullpen. Wendell collected eight hits on the day with senior Kevin Lindsay going (2-for-3) with two RBIs and senior Felipe Paniagua with two hits in five at bats with two RBIs and a double. Senior McKay Breshears led the Hornets with two hits in three at bats with three RBIs.
