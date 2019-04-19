High school sports scores
Baseball Wednesday, April 17
Minico 9, Burley 2
RUPERT – Minico won big over Burley 9-2 on Wednesday. Minico senior Tyler Giruad was the winning pitcher allowing only two hits and one run while walking zero. Freshman Traver Miller threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen. Burley senior Carson Noble took the loss giving up five runs on eight hits over four innings, striking out one and walking one. The Spartans racked up 12 hits. Senior Kobe Matsen (3-for-3), Giruad (3-for-4), and Kasen Carpenter (2-for-4) all hit a double with two RBIs leading Minico at the plate. Burley junior Scott Ritchie went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Burley.
Firth 11, Declo 5
FIRTH – Declo fell behind early in the 11-5 loss to Firth on Wednesday. Sayger Kidd started for the Hornets and lasted 2.2 innings, allowing five hits and eight runs while striking out one. Senior Ben Puentes threw 3.1 innings in relief. Gabe Matthews went 3-for-5 at the plate to lead Declo and senior McKay Breshears went yard in the seventh inning
Malad 17, Wendell 7
WENDELL – With Malad leading 17-2 in the fourth inning, Wendell made a push scoring five runs but the Dragons held the lead for the 17-7 win on Wednesday. Malad had 11 hits and Wendell had five. Junior Don Bunn took the loss for Wendell surrendering four runs on four hits over two innings, striking out two and walking three. Senior Kyler Lukesh and senior Blake Hughes three innings in relief. Senior Felipe Paniagua went 2-for-2 with a double and had a pair of RBIs.
Softball Wednesday, April 17
Firth 13, Declo 3
FIRTH – Firth had 13 hits and 13 runs in the 13-3 home win over Declo. Declo senior Maddie Ramsey took the loss for the Hornets giving up 13 runs on 13 hits with two strikeouts and six walks. Sophomore Jaylee Harris was 2-for-3 at the plate for Declo.
Golf Thursday, April 18
Kimberly hosted an 18 holes match at Pleasant Valley
Boys Team Scores: 1. Lighthouse Christian, 328; 2. (tie) Filer and Buhl, 357.
Boys Individuals top 3: 1. (tie) JT Berry, (F), and Jett Shaw, (D), 79; 3. Cooper Dastrup, (LC), 80.
Girls Team Scores: 1. Buhl, 373; 2. Lighthouse Christian, 382; 3. Kimberly, 401; 4. Filer, 503.
Girls Individuals top 3: 1. Reece Garey, (K), 84; 2. Reina Elkin, (B), 86; 3. Lauren Gomez, (LC), 89.
Baseball Thursday April 18
Glenns Ferry 21, Wilder 3
GLENNS FERRY – Glenns Ferry took the lead in the first inning and never looked back in the 21-3 home win over Wilder. Nick Hernandez and Manny Garcia each had three hits for the Pilots. Tanner Martinez was the winning pitcher for the Pilots going five innings, allowing three runs on two hits, striking out 11 and walking one.
Kimberly 11, Gooding 1
Kimberly 12, Gooding 7
KIMBERLY – The Bulldogs led 2-1 after four innings and added nine runs in the fifth inning in the win over Gooding 11-1 in game one. Junior Dawson Cummins took the win for Bulldogs surrendering one run on two hits over five innings while striking out nine and walking one. Senior Nathaniel Bybee had three hits including a triple for Kimberly. Gooding junior Kenny Anderson suffered the loss for Gooding allowing four hits and 11 runs over four and a third innings, striking out four and walking one. Anderson had a hit and an RBI for the Senators.
Filer 21, Buhl 5
Filer 12, Buhl 0
BUHL – The Wildcats had a busy day at the plate in game one with 16 hits in the 21-5 win over Buhl. Senior Kyle Sanford (4-for-5) with a pair of doubles and three RBIs, junior Kadyn Dalos (2-for-3) with two RBIs, sophomore Logan Lockwood (2-for-5) with five RBIS, sophomore Tyler McClain (3-for-5) with two RBIs, and junior Tyler Gudenau (2-for-2). Lockwood was on the mound for the Wildcats and threw 97 pitches in five innings, allowing three hits and five runs while striking out seven and walking
The offensive for Buhl was led by Troy Cyr, Dylan Obrien and Rennick Moore each with a hit. Moore pitched four a third innings giving up 13 hits and 17 runs with two strikeouts and seven walks.
Softball Thursday April 18
Gooding 8, Kimberly 6
Gooding 11, Kimberly 3
KIMBERLY – The Senators scored seven runs in the seventh inning and held on for the 8-6 win over the Bulldogs in game one. Junior Kassie Adkinson was on the rubber for Gooding and she allowed four hits and six runs over six innings, striking out two and walking seven. Junior Mallory Brown pitched the seventh inning and had one strikeout and one walk. Sophomore Presley Lyman was in the pitcher’s circle for Kimberly and went seven innings, allowing eight runs on ten hits and striking out five and walking two. Gooding had 10 hits. Adkinson (3-for-5) with three RBIs, freshman Reece Fleming (2-for-3) with three RBIs, and freshman Lexy Trana (2-for-4) led the Senator hitting. Freshman Demi Vega (1-for-3), senior Aundreah Grover (1-for-3) with an RBI, junior Emma Burgoyne (1-for-2) and Lyman (1-for-3) with an RBI led the Bulldogs.
Glenns Ferry 15, Wilder 5
GLENNS FERRY – The Wilder Wildcats fell behind early and couldn’t come back in the 15-5 loss to Glenns Ferry. Freshman Maddi Fink earned the win for the Pilots. She went five innings, allowing five runs on three hits and striking out seven and walking two. The offensive leaders for Glenns Ferry were Fink (2-for-4) with three RBIS, sophomore Leabeth Hance (2-for-3) with three RBIs, and sophomore Karlee Sterling (3-for-4) with four RBIs.
