Tennis, Friday April 19
Century Boys 4,
Twin Falls Boys 2
Century Girls 4,
Twin Falls Girls 2
Boys singles: 1. Joseph Murray (C) def. Corban Ward (TF), 6-2, 7-5; 2.Yashar Aghazadeh (C) def. Kyler Western (TF), 6-1, 6-0; 3. Noah Pitts (TF) def. Scott Holmstead (C), 6-1, 6-3.
Boys doubles: 1. Aidan Horrocks/Hunter Ordyna (C) def. Brandon Mix/Tyler Bowman (TF), 7-6, 6-4; 2. Jackson Holmstead/Thomas Kramer (C) def. Josh Mix/Trevor Farr (TF), 6-2, 6-1.
Girls singles: 1. Grace Nielson (C) def. Alyssa Coates (TF), 6-1, 6-1; 2. Isabel Jacobs (TF) def. Sofie Borzadek (C), 6-0, 6-3; 3. Amai Gabiola (C) def. Shelby Traveller (TF), 6-1, 6-2.
Girls doubles: 1. Ellie Surmelis/Aubrey Sutton (C) def. Camille Cox/Paige Fullmer (TF), 6-1, 6-2; 2. Rachel Stein/Mariana Leon (C) def. Isabel Manning/Laurel Thompson (TF), 6-0, 6-1.
Mixed: 1. Francisco Bacatello/Kate Carter (TF) def. Roman Horrocks/Elizabeth Fellows (C), 7-5, 6-1; 2. Kyle Tingey/Madeline Evans (TF) def. Tyler Willis/Amy Moulton (C), 6-3, 6-1.
Baseball, Sat. April 20
Parma 16, Buhl 1
Parma 12, Buhl 9
BUHL – The Panthers were a run scoring machine on Saturday, defeating the Indians 16-1 and 12-9. In game one, Parma had 13 hits and Buhl was held to two. Waldo Urrutia started for Buhl and allowed ten hits and 15 runs over 3.1 innings, striking out one and walking four. Bret Ruffing threw 1.2 innings out of the bullpen giving up three hits and one run with one strike out. Ruffing was 1-for-1 and Urrutia was 1-for-3.
Softball, Sat. April 20
West Jefferson 12,
Declo 11
MALAD – Declo fought back after falling down by five runs in the third inning but the comeback fell just short in a 12-11 defeat to West Jefferson at the Malad Tournament. Losing pitcher junior Amanda Bott started the game for Declo and allowed eight hits and nine runs over three innings, walking one. Senior Mattie Ramsey threw four innings out of the bullpen. The Hornets hit two home runs. Junior Kate Mallory went for the long ball in the first inning and Mattie Ramsey hit hers in the fifth inning. Declo outhit West Jefferson 15-11. Sophomore Bailee Burton (4-for-4) had a triple and two RBIs, junior Sydney Ramsey, Mattie Ramsey, sophomore Jaylee Harris, Bott, and sophomore Aubrie Johnson all had two hits and at least one RBI except Johnson had three.
Declo 9, Malad 8
MALAD – The Hornets trailed 8-7 in the bottom of the sixth inning when Amanda Bott hit a two-run triple giving the Hornets the 9-8 victory over the Dragons at the Malad Tournament. Mattie Ramsey got the start for Declo and pitched the full seven innings, allowing eight runs on five hits and striking out two and walking two. Declo finished with eight hits on the day. Leading the Hornets at the plate were Mattie Ramsey (2-for-3) with two doubles and one RBI, Amanda Bott (2-for-3) with a triple and two RBIs. Bailee Burton and Sydney Ramsey each had a double and Katie Bott also had a triple.
Filer 18, Fruitland 12
Filer 17, Fruitland 5
FILER—The host Wildcats defeated the Grizzlies 18-12 and 17-5. The Wildcats took the lead late in the 18-12 victory over Fruitland in game one. The game was tied at 11-11 with Filer batting in the bottom of the fifth when sophomore Samantha Taylor singled on a 2-1 count, scoring one run. Filer had 17 hits and the Grizzlies had nine. Filer junior Sophie Bartholomew (3-for-5) drove in five runs on a home run in the third, a double in the fifth, and a home run in the sixth. Junior Kailey Brown, sophomore McCarty Stoddard, and freshman Lexi Beard all finished with three hits. McCarty Stoddard had two doubles and a home run, junior Marhi Carter had a double, Brown had a triple and a home run, and senior Fallon Stoddard hit a home run. Taylor got the start for the Wildcats and allowed six hits and eight runs over four innings, striking out five with two walks. Senior Fallon Cassidy threw two innings in relief. Brown had two of the eight Wildcat stolen bases.
TIMES-NEWS
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.