Tennis Thursday, April 18
Twin Falls Boys 6, Minico 0
Twin Falls Girls 6, Minico 0
Boys singles: 1. Corbin Ward (TF) def. Melvin Aguilar (M), 6-0, 6-1; 2. Kyler Western (TF) def. Jaden Robinson (M), 6-2, 6-0; 3. Trevor Farr (TF) def. Dylan Larsen (M), 5-7, 6-1, 6-1.
Boys doubles: 1. Brandon Mix/Tyler Bowman (TF) def. Mekhi Mitchell/Joey Link (M), 6-0, 6-1; 2. Josh Mix/Jeron Higley (TF) def. Ty Wilson/Braxton Stoker (M), 3-6, 6-2, 6-1.
Girls singles: 1. Alyssa Coates (TF) def. Gracie Peterson (M), 6-1, 6-3; 2. Isabel Jacobs (TF) def. Tylee Stroud (M), 6-1, 6-2; 3. Emma Cox (TF) def. Jazmin Mendoza (M), 6-4, 6-0.
Girls doubles: 1. Camille Cox/Paige Fullmer (TF) def. Hadley Condie/Kate Wilson (M), 6-3, 2-0; 2. Isabel Manning/Laurel Thompson (TF) def. Brightyn Hartley/Sadie Tribe (M), 6-0, 6-1.
Mixed: 1. Francisco Bocatello/Kate Carter (TF) def. Raleigh Shippen/Shaya Hawkes (M), 6-4, 6-2; 2. Kyle Tingey/Madison Evans (TF) def. Addie Stoker/Mason Wilkins (M), 7-5, 6-2.
Softball Thursday, April 18
Buhl 9, Burley 7
Burley 18, Buhl 10
Baseball Friday, April 19
Twin Falls 8, Century 6
Twin Falls 19, Century 1
TWIN FALLS – The Bruins took the lead late in the 8-6 win over Century in game one. Twin Falls Bruins opened up scoring in the second inning, when sophomore Tai Walker singled on a 3-2 count, scoring two runs and the Bruins put up three more runs in the third inning. Jace Mahlke and Lucas Young, both drove in runs in the frame too.
Junior Haylen Walker was the winning pitcher for Twin Falls. He went 4.2 innings, allowing five runs on seven hits and striking out one and walking three. Junior Magnum Hofstetter threw 2.1 innings in relief out of the bullpen. Hofstetter recorded the last seven outs to earn the save for the Bruins.
Twin Falls Bruins saw the ball well today, racking up nine hits in the game. Freshman Jace Mahlke (2-for-2) with a double and two RBIs and Kaden Stutzman (2-for-4) with a double and RBI were the leading hitters for Twin Falls.
Preston 12, Filer 8
FILER – Filer and Preston played a tight game, but Preston pulled out the 12-8 victory. The game was tied at five with Preston batting in the top of the seventh when an error scored one run for Preston. Sophomore Heber Jenkins started for Filer He went six innings, allowing five runs on nine hits and striking out nine. Senior Kyle Sanford threw one inning in relief. The Wildcats had 12 hits in the game. Sophomore Logan Lockwood had three hits in three at bats, Sanford (2-for-4) with a double and home run and senior Colton Browner (2-for-4) with an RBI led Filer at the plate.
Glenns Ferry 19, Kimberly 11
Kimberly 13, Glenns Ferry 1
KIMBERLY –The Bulldogs gave up 13 hits in the 19-11 win by Glenns Ferry in game one. Carson Brigg was the winning pitcher for the Pilots. He allowed seven hits and ten runs over 6.2 innings, while striking out six and walking four. Senior Braxton Hammond took the loss for Bulldogs. He surrendered three runs on one hit over one inning, striking out two and walking one. Hammond led Kimberly with three hits in four at bats including two double and two RBIs.
Burley 9, Wood River 1
Burley 12, Wood River 2
BURLEY – The Bobcats had 13 hits in the 9-1 win over the Wolverines in game one. Sophomore Slayder Watterson was the winning pitcher for Burley going seven innings, allowing one run on seven hits, striking out nine and walking one. Senior Noah Roberts took the loss for Wood River, allowing 13 hits and nine runs over six innings, striking out eight and walking four.
Senior Carson Noble (3-for-4), Ike Macias, (3-for-3), junior Scott Ritchie (3-for-4), and senior Kody Condie (2-for-3) led the Bobcats. Seven players for Wood River had a hit.
Minico 4, Canyon Ridge 3
Minico 11, Canyon Ridge 4
TWIN FALLS – Canyon Ridge stayed close until the end, but Minico pulled away late in the 4-3 win in game one. The game was tied at three with Minico batting in the top of the fifth when senior Kobe Matsen singled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run. Matson was the Spartans winning pitcher going seven innings, allowing three runs on two hits and striking out eight and walking two in the win. Senior Drake Rosas took the loss for Canyon Ridge. He surrendered four runs on ten hits over seven innings, striking out two and walking one. Senior Casey Knaup and sophomore Chipper Garrett-Lagrone had the two Riverhawk hits. Senior Colter May (2-for-4), Matsen (2-for-4) with an RBI, and junior Rylan Chandler (2-for-4) with a double led Minico at the plate.
Wendell 2, Declo 1
Declo 13, Wendell 3
DECLO – Both Wendell and Declo were strong on the pitcher's mound but the Trojans were just a little bit stronger at the plate in the 2-1 victory over the Hornets in game one. The winning pitcher, senior Felipe Paniagua led things off on the mound for Wendell. He went seven innings, allowing one run on three hits and striking out 11 with two walks. Senior Mckay Breshears started the game for Declo and recorded 21 outs in the loss. He surrendered six hits and two runs with 14 strikeouts. Sophomore Gabe Mathews (1-for-3) with a triple, Breshears (1-for-3) with a double and RBI, and senior Nathan Duke (1-for-3) led Declo at the plate. Senior Blake Hughes (2-for-4) and junior Don Bunn (2-for-3) with an RBI led Wendell.
Pocatello 5, Jerome 1
Pocatello 11, Jerome 1
POCATELLO – The Indian's offense started hot in the first inning scoring three runs in the 5-1 win over the Tigers in game one. Junior Jarom Wallace took the loss for Jerome lasting five innings, allowing seven hits and five runs with two walks. Senior Garrett Scarrow threw one inning and had one strikeout and one walk. Senior Mason Rue, sophomore Kyle Craig, and junior Garrett Elison had the three Jerome hits and senior Jace Mills had an RBI.
Softball Friday, April 19
Canyon Ridge 7, Minico 1
Canyon Ridge 10, Minico 3
TWIN FALLS – The Riverhawks scored seven runs in the first four innings on the way to the 7-1 win over the Spartans in game one. Senior Alicia Beverly got the win for Canyon Ridge. She allowed four hits and one run over seven innings, striking out 12 and walking one. Senior Taelor Hernandez took the loss for Minico. She lasted six innings, allowing ten hits and seven runs while striking out three with no walks. Sophomore Amber Wickel led the Spartans with two hits in three at bats. Canyon Ridge collected ten hits. Sophomore Jayce Massie (2-for-4), sophomore Alexia Pfister (2-for-3), senior Karlee Embretson (2-for-3) with two RBIs and sophomore Aryah Castillo (2-for-3) with three RBIs led the Riverhawks.
Pocatello 4, Jerome 3
Pocatello 10, Jerome 8
POCATELLO – Pocatello and Jerome were tied at three in the bottom of the fifth inning when Lexi Garza hit a RBI triple giving the Indians the 4-3 win over the Tigers in game one. Jerome junior Abriana Hurtado took the loss allowing seven hits and four runs with seven strikeouts and four walks. Hurtado had one hit in four at bats including a double and junior Mercedes Bell was 1-for-3 with an RBI.
Twin Falls 18, Century 0
Twin Falls 15, Century 0
TWIN FALLS – The Bruins rolled over the Diamondbacks 18-0 and 15-0. Sophomore Hannah Holcomb threw 41 pitches in game one. She faced 11 batters and allowed one hit and had one strikeout. Holcomb was one of the leading hitters going (3-for-3) at the plate with two RBIs along with junior Claire Hodge (2-for-3) with two RBIs, sophomore Brinley Iverson (2-for-3) with two RBIs, senior Kenzie Connell (1-for-2) with a triple, senior Cayla Towns (2-for-2) hit a home run and had four RBIs and junior Kaitlyn Ayers had two doubles and two RBIs.
In game two, Connell threw a no-hitter facing only 12 batters with three strikeouts and one walk.
West Side 11, Wendell 4
MALAD – West Side scored nine runs in the first two innings and Wendell came up short in runs in the 11-4 win by the Pirates in the Malad Tournament. Wendell junior Gaby Ponce was the losing pitcher for Wendell. She went five innings, allowing 11 runs on nine hits and striking out two and walking four. Sophomore Rylie Scheer went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the Trojans. Wendell stole eight bases during the game with freshman Ana Maria Scott finishing with four.
Bear Lake 16, Wendell 1
MALAD – A nine-run third inning led Bear Lake to a 16-1 victory over Wendell at the Malad Tournament. The Bears outhit the Trojans 14-7. Rylee Scheer was (1-for-2) with an RBI and junior Kyle Teixeira had a double. Wendell pitcher Gaby Ponce gave up 12 hits and 10 runs with two strikeouts in one inning of work and senior Reagan Talbert allowed one hit and six runs with five walks in her one inning.
Declo 10, Soda Springs 8
MALAD – Declo took the lead late and defeated Soda Springs 10-8 at the Malad Tournament. The game was tied at eight with the Hornets batting in the bottom of the fifth when sophomore Jaylee Harris singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run. Junior Amanda Bott started on the mound for Declo and went 4.1 innings, allowing eight runs on seven hits and striking out seven with two walks. Senior Mattie Ramsey finished the game with two strikeouts. Harris was 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs. Freshman Katie Bott (3-for-4) had two RBIs and sophomore Bailee Burton was 2-for-3.
Bear Lake 12, Declo 3
MALAD – The Hornets offense never got going in the 12-3 loss to Bear Lake at the Malad Tournament. Mattie Ramsey started the game for Declo and went 2.2 innings, allowing seven runs on seven hits. Amanda Bott threw three innings out of the bullpen. Senior Hadley Knudsen and junior Sydney Ramsey each had two hits for the Hornets.
