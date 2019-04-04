Golf
Tuesday
Twin Falls boys varsity finished second at 310 points and the girls varsity finished first at 367 points at Burley Invitational on Tuesday.
Boys individuals: Braden Anderson, 72 (tied 2nd place); Mason Swafford, 78; Preston Rigel, 83; Gabe Schroeder, 77 (tied for 5th place); Kayden Jensen, 90.
Girls individuals: Brinlee Stotts, 86; Kaylee Jones, 90; Brooke Fuchs, 95; Domi Gasper, 96; Alexis Olsen, 103.
Baseball
Minico 15, Preston 2 Minico 15, Preston 0
RUPERT – Minico scored nine runs in the first inning in the five-inning 15-2 win over Preston and freshman Trevor Miller threw a shutout in game two of the 15-0 Great Basin Conference contest.
Minico junior Kasen Carpenter got the win in game one, allowing seven hits, two runs, six strikeouts and one walk. Sophomore Tazyn Twiss had four hits and four RBIs, junior Rylan Chandler was 4-for-4 with a double and triple, and senior Kobe Matsen was 3-for-4 with four RBIs.
Miller threw 57 pitches in the five-inning shutout. He gave up three hits, struck out three and walked one. Senior McKay Chandler had four hits and four RBIs. Matsen had a pair of doubles and one RBI. Minico (10-1, 5-0) is at Pocatello on Tuesday.
Canyon Ridge 4, Jerome 1 Jerome 7, Canyon Ridge 5
JEROME – The Tigers and Riverhawks split the Great Basin Conference double header with Canyon Ridge, beating Jerome 4-1 in the first game and Jerome defeating Canyon Ridge 7-5 in game two.
Junior Nate Maxfield got the win for the Riverhawks in game one. He surrendered two hits, one run struck out four and walked three. Senior Avery Rambur had three hits with a double and two RBIs for Canyon Ridge. Jerome sophomore Dalen Thompson gave up three runs on three hits with three strikeouts and four walks.
Sophomore Kaleb Lightner and junior Garrett Elison had the two Tiger hits.
Canyon Ridge outhit Jerome 11-7 but the Tigers took the victory in game two. Junior Jerome Wallace pitched three six inning for Jerome, allowing 11 hits, five runs and striking out seven. Ian Hughes was on the mound for Canyon Ridge, allowing zero hits, one run and issuing three walks. Rambur pitched three innings and gave up four hits, four runs with five strikeouts and three walks. Wallace had two hits for Jerome. Senior Eli Oneida, sophomore Steven Garrett-Lagrone, and sophomore Luke Huddleson each had two hits for Canyon Ridge. Jerome (7-4, 4-1) plays at Twin Falls on Monday and Canyon Ridge (7-5,4-2) hosts Mountain Home on Tuesday.
Mountain Home 3, Burley 2
Burley 10, Mountain Home 3
MOUNTAIN HOME – The Tigers and Bobcats split the Great Basin Conference doubleheader with Mountain Home winning the first game 3-2 and Burley taking the win 10-3 in game two.
The Bobcats lost the first game in the seventh inning on a walk-off single. Sophomore Slayer Watterson took the loss for Burley, scattering seven hits, three runs striking out three and walking five. Senior Carson Noble and junior Ramiro Garcia each had two hits. Noble had a double and Garcia had an RBI.
The Bobcats scored three runs in the second and pulled away with five more in the fourth inning of game two, Scott Ritchie earned the win for Burley, giving up nine hits and three runs. He struck out three and walked three. Noble, Garcia, senior Kody Condie and junior Ike Macias all had two hits. Noble had two doubles, and Condie and Macias each had one. Burley (4-9, 2-4) hosts Preston on Tuesday.
Softball
Mountain Home 9, Burley 4
Mountain Home 17, Burley 12
MOUNTAIN HOME—The Mountain Home Tigers claimed two home Great Basin Conference wins over the Burley Bobcats, 9-4 and 17-12.
The Tigers had nine hits and the Bobcats had four hits in game one. Senior Mallory Beck suffered the loss for Burley giving up 12 hits, nine runs striking out four and walking five. Senior Alexia Glenn, senior Kinzlee Bowers, junior Mia Miramontes, and Beck all had one hit. Glenn and Beck each had a double.
In game two, both teams hit the ball well as the Tigers had 16 and the Bobcats 10. Beck was 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs. Bowers and Miramontes had doubles. Beck started for Burley and gave up nine hits, and 10 runs over two and two-thirds innings. Glenn took the loss for Burley allowing seven hits, and seven runs over three and a third innings. Burley (4-4, 4-4) is at Hillcrest on Saturday.
Twin Falls 22, Wood River 9
Twin Falls 19, Wood River 1
HAiLEY – The Bruins won two Great Basin Conference road games, picking up a 22-9 and 19-1 wins over the Wolverines.
Several Twin Falls players had extra base hits and multiple RBIs in game one. Junior Clair Hodge had five RBIs and a double, senior Kenzie Connell was 3-for-3 with a double, triple and three RBIs, junior Ashtyn Lucas was 3-for-4 with a triple, home run and three RBIs, and senior Savannah Fitzgerald was 1-for-1 with a double and two RBIs. Hannah Holcomb got the win with five strikeouts and Lucas came in relief and struck out one. Junior Hailee Harris had three hits, junior Lauren Thomsen, senior Emily Lizarraga and Sophia Morse had two hits for the Wolverines.
The Bruins ended game two in three innings. Connell had two RBIs, junior Kaitlynn Ayers had a home run and four RBIs, Lucas had three RBIs and a double, sophomore Brinley Iverson had a double, triple and three RBIs, Hodge had two double, senior Taylor Avram had a double and freshman Casie McKechnie had a triple.Twin Falls (9-3, 6-0) hosts Jerome on Monday.
Gooding 9, Buhl 1
Gooding 9, Buhl 0
GOODING – Gooding picked up a pair of Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference victories over Buhl, 9-1 and 9-0.
The Senators had 10 hits in game one, led by junior Cassidy Weaver with three hits including a double and triple. Junior Kassie Adkinson, freshman Alx Roe, and freshman Reece Fleming each had a pair of hits and Roe and Weaver had two RBIs.
Adkinson got the win and threw 119 pitches in seven innings. She gave up three hits, one run, struck out 10 and walked three. Lexi Breck, Kyra Azevedo and Kayla Morse each had a hit for Buhl. Taelar Lively took the loss allowing 10 hits, nine runs while striking out three.
Gooding junior Mallory Brown threw a one-hit shutout in game two. She struck out 13 and walked three. Adkinson and Brown each had three hits. Brown, Roe and Weaver recorded two RBIs. Senior Taylor Norby, Weaver, Adkinson and Roe all had doubles and Brown had a triple. Azevedo had the lone Indians’ hit. Lively suffered her second loss, giving up 11 hits, nine runs with three strikeouts and one walk.
Gooding (11-3, 5-1) hosts Firth on Friday and Buhl (3-7, 1-4) plays Shelley and Wood River at the Spring Classic in Kimberly on Friday.
Minico 5, Preston 4
Minico 6, Preston 4
RUPERT – The Spartans picked up two Great Basin Conference victories over Preston 5-4 and 6-4. In game one with score tied at 4-4 in the seventh inning, senior Taelor Hernandez doubled and scored on a triple by senior Khali Robinson. Sophomore Amber Wickel followed with a single scoring Robinson for the win. Senior Cedar Bingham, junior Jacinda Banda, Robinson and Wickel all had two hits for Minico and Banda, Bingham, Hernandez, Robinson and Wickel each had a double. Hernandez picked up the seven-inning win, giving up nine hits and four runs while striking out five and walking two.
Trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the fifth inning in game two, Minico scored three runs to take the late lead and added two insurance runs in the fifth inning. Wickel once again had the go ahead single scoring two of the runs in the fifth and added a double in the sixth driving in two more runs. Wickel was 4-for-4 with four RBIs, Bingham (3-4) with a triple. Robinson was 2-for-3, senior Natalie Roth was 3-for-3 and senior Kiara Garza was 2-for-3. Hernandez started her second game for Minico and threw six innings allowing 10 hits, three runs and struck out four. Senior Lexi Rios finished the last inning.
Jerome 19, Canyon Ridge 4
Jerome 8, Canyon Ridge 2
JEROME – The Tigers took two Great Basin Conference home wins over Canyon Ridge, 19-4 and 8-2.
The Jerome hitters had a great day at the plate with 19 hits in game one. Junior Abriana Hurtado had four hits and drove in four runs, senior Vivi Ortega was 2-for-3 with a triple, a home run and four RBIs, junior Mercedes Bell had three hits including a triple, junior Danielle Leal went 2-for-4 with a double and home run, and freshman Lillianne Babcock had two hits, two doubles and four RBIs. Hurtado picked up the four inning win scattering eight hits, four runs with three strikeouts and one walk. Junior Kylee Gerstle took the loss for the Riverhawks in two thirds of an inning surrendering three hits, seven runs and three walks. Gerstle and senior Alicia Beverly were the leading hitters for Canyon Ridge with two hits. Gerstle had two RBIs.
Bell led Jerome with four hits in game two including two doubles, a home run and three RBIs. Leal had two hits with a double, and Babcock and junior Chyanna Meyers each hit a home run. Leah was the winning pitcher. She pitched five innings and gave up three hits, one run and struck out two. Hurtado threw two innings and allowed three hits, one run one strikeout and one walk. Beverly took the loss slowing 13 hits, eight runs, striking out six and walking three. Sophomore Jaycee Massie was 2-for-3 with a double and sophomore Aryah Castillo had two doubles for Canyon Ridge. Jerome (8-2, 4-0) travels to Preston on Saturday and Canyon Ridge (6-6, 2-4) hosts Mountain Home on Tuesday.
