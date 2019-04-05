Tennis Wednesday, April 3 at Twin Falls
Wood River Boys 6, Twin Falls Boys 1 Twin Falls Girls 5, Wood River Girls 2
Boys Singles: 1. Jack Keating (WR) def. Corban Ward (TF), 3-6, 0-6-2. Nick Maumus (WR) def. Kyler Western (TF), 1-6 0-6; 3. Jack Simon (WR) def. Jeron Higley (TF), 6-7, 2-6;
Boys Doubles:1. Sam Laski/Lucas Beste (WR) def. Brandon Mix/Francisco Bacatello (TF), 5-7, 1-6; 2. Chris Davit/Daniel Pearson (WR) def. Josh Mix/Trevor Farr (TF), 3-6, 4-6.
Girls singles: 1. Alyssa Coates (TF) def. Georgia Weeks (WR), 6-2, 6-0; 2. Isabel Jacobs (TF) def. Zoe Simon (WR), 6-2, 6-1; 3. Shelby Traveller (TF) won by default, 6-0 6-0.
Girls Doubles: 1. Camille Cox/Paige Fullmer (TF) def. Claire Fisher/Eva Grover (WR), 6-0, 6-3; 2. Penelope Weeks/Marcella Fisher (WR) def. Isabel Manning/Laurel Thompson (TF), 4-6, 6-4, 4-6;
Mixed Doubles: 1. Kate Carter/Noah Pitts TF) def. Nick Dabney/Kate Connely (WR) 6-4, 7-5; 2. Brandon Garcia/Brita Heaphy (WR) def. Madeline Evans/Kyle Tingey (TF) 4-6, 6-7.
Thursday, April 4 Baseball
Twin Falls 10, Wood River 0
Twin Falls 12, Wood River 1
TWIN FALLS – The Bruins won two Great Basin Conference games against Wood River, 10-0 and 12-1 on Thursday. Bruins senior Lucas Young and junior Kolby Slagel combined to throw a shutout over the Wolverines in game one. Lucas e went five innings, allowing zero runs on zero hits and striking out six and walking four. Slagel threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen and gave up two hits. Twin Falls totaled 11 hits in the game. Junior Kaden Stutzman had three hits and two RBIs. Junior Sam Hoggarth and sophomore Tai Walker had two hits. Wood River seniors Fabian Leos and Noah Roberts each had a hit. Roberts took the loss for the Wolverines. He allowed seven hits, nine runs with one strikeout and four walks. Freshman Hunter Thompson gave up four hits and one run in two and two thirds innings.
In game two, junior Andy Alop had three hits, including a double and triple, tallying three RBIs. Hoggarth, junior Magnum Hofstetter, junior Carson Walters, and freshman Jace Mahike each had two hits. Mahike had two doubles as did Walters. Walters earned the win in the five inning game. He gave up two hits and one run with 10 strikeouts and two walks. Sophomore Boone Scherer took the loss for Wood River. In three innings, he surrendered nine hits and six runs. Senior Dominick Leos threw one inning giving up five hits, six runs one strikeout and one walk. Junior Andrew Nelson and Roberts each had a Wolverine hit. Roberts hit was a triple. Twin Falls (5-5, 4-1) hosts Jerome on and Wood River (2-10, 1-4) hosts Century on Monday.
Glenns Ferry 7, Horseshoe Bend 3
GLENNS FERRY – Nick Hernandez had two hits, Manny Garcia drove in three runs, and Oscar Villavicencio and Tanner Martinez both had a hit in the Pilots 7-3 win over the Mustangs. Garcia and Villavicencio both had doubles also. Winning pitcher Martinez pitched the seven innings throwing 115 pitches and giving up two hits, three runs striking out eight and walking two. Glenns Ferry (2-5) hosts the Wooden Bat Tournament April 11-12.
Softball
Glenns Ferry 6, Horseshoe Bend 5
GLENNS FERRY – Pilot freshman Madi Fink picked up the win against the Mustangs, 6-5 allowing six hits, five runs with three strikeouts and two walks. Junior Rylee Arellano was 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs and sophomore Leabeth Hance was 1-for-2 with a pair of RBIs. Fink, sophomore Karlee Sterling, sophomore Carissa Young and freshman Serenity Norwood each had a hit. Glenns Ferry (7-2) travels to Notus on Monday.
Tennis
Thursday, April 4 at Twin Falls
Sun Valley Community School Boys 3, Twin Falls Boys 3
Twin Falls Girls 4, Sun Valley Community School Girls 2
Boys Singles: 1. Meeks Sanchez-duPont (SVCS) def. Corban Ward (TF), 6-0, 6-4; 2. Gebe Delgado (SVCS) def. Kyler Western (TF), 7-5, 3-0, sus; 3. Noah Pitts (TF) def. Rje Fuerhling (SVCS), 6-2, 4-6, 1-0.
Boys Doubles: :1. Brandon Mix/Tyler Bowman (TF) def. Shea Brokaw/Willy Everitt (SVCS), 6-4, 6-1; 2. Nils Huss/Caelin Bradshaw (SVCS) def. Josh Mix/Trevor Farr, 6-2, 6-1.
Girls singles: 1. Cate Seay (SVCS) def. Alyssa Coates (TF), 6-4, 1-6, 6-1; 2. Emma Cox (TF) def. JuliaOtt (SVCS), 3-6, 6-3, 1-0; 3. Shelby Traveller (TF) won by forfeit, 6-0, 6-0.
Girls Doubles: 1. Camille Cox/Paige Fullmer (TF) def.Frances Chep/Avery Griffin (SVCS), 6-1, 6-2; 2. Isabel Manning/Laurel Thompson (TF), Savanah Speer/RyleeWhaton (SVCS), 6-4, 6-1.
Mixed Doubles: 1.Francisco Bacatello/Kate Carter (TF) def. Walker Spur/Mallory Maroney (SVCS), 6-1, 6-1; 2. Madeline Evans/Kyle Tingey (TF) def. Jack Whyte/Kendedy Watts (SVCS), 7-6, 6-4.
Thursday, April 4 at Canyon Ridge
Canyon Ridge 8, Minico 4
Boys Singles: 1. Max Jensen (CR) def. Braxton Stoker (M), 6-1, 6-1; 2. Zack Nedbalek (CR) def. Melvin Aguilar (M), 6-0, 6-0; 3. Jaden Robins (M) def. Serges Mugales (CR), 4-6, 6-4, (7-4).
Boys Doubles: 1. Ty Greaves/Duncan Roberts (CR) def. Dyan Larsen/Mekhi Mitchell (M), 6-0, 6-0; 2. Garrett Peter/Kaden smith (CR) def. Cash Cofer/Joey Link (M), 6-3, 6-3.
Girls singles: 1.Francie Roberts (CR) def. Moriah Pinther (M), 6-1, 6-0; 2. Mimi Roberts (CR) def. Gracie Peterson (M), 6-2, 6-0; 3. Ashley Hansen (CR) def. Jade Velasco (M), 6-, 6-3.
Girls Doubles: 1. Mercedes McKinney/Hallie Memmott (CR) def. Hadley Condie/Kate Wilson (M), 6-3, 3-6, 6-3; 2. Tylee Stroud/Sadie Tribe (M) def. Maycee Knowlton/Afton Beard (CR), 6-2, 6-0.
Mixed Doubles: 1.Raleigh Shippen/Shaya Hawkes (M) def. Landon Lloyd/Donna Paurevic (CR), 6-0, 6-3; 2. Aiden Humble/Olivia Hall (CR) def. Addie Stoker/Mason Wilkins (M), 6-2, 6-3.
