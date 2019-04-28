Baseball, Friday, April 26
Wood River 8, Jerome 4
JEROME – This was a completion of an earlier game. No details were available.
Challis-Mackay 19, Gooding 1
CHALLIS-MACKEY – The host RiverCats defeated the Senators, 19-1 on Friday. No details were available.
Minico 10, Wood River 0
Minico 13, Wood River 7
RUPERT – Senior Kobe Matsen shut down Wood River, throwing a complete game shutout in the 10-0 victory for Minico on Friday in game one. He threw 92 pitches in six innings, allowing six hits and zero runs while striking out nine and walking two. The Spartan offense was led by sophomore Tazyn Twiss who went (4-for-5) at the plate with a double and two RBIs. Junior Rylan Chandler (3-for-4), Matsen (3-for-3), junior Kasen Carpenter (2-for-3), senior Colter May (1-for-3) with three RBIs, and senior Anthony Ambriz (2-for-4) also had a good game at the plate.
Baseball, Saturday, April 27
Twin Falls 13, Preston 5
Twin Falls 10, Preston 4
PRESTON – The Bruins got their offense started in the second inning on their way to the 13-5 victory over Preston in game one. Junior Haylen Walker was the winning pitcher for Twin Falls. He lasted six innings, allowing five hits and two runs while striking out eight and walking five. Freshman Luke Moon threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.
The Bruins outhit the Indians 20-8. Junior Magnum Hofstetter (3-for-5), junior Carson Walters (3-for-4), sophomore Tai Walker (3-for-4) were the top hitters. Junior Sam Hoggarth was (2-for-5) with a double and home run with three RBIs and junior Andy Klop was (2-for-4) with a double and three RBIs.
Burley 4, Jerome 3
Burley 11, Jerome 0
BURLEY—Bobcats won game one in dramatic walk-off fashion, thanks to a walk-off double hit by senior Kody Condie defeating Jerome 4-3. The game was tied at three with Burley batting in the bottom of the eighth when Condie doubled on a 1-0 count, scoring one run. Senior Carson Noble got the win for Burley. He surrendered zero runs on zero hits over one inning, striking out one and walking two.
Sophomore Slayder Watterson started the game for the Bobcats and allowed four hits and three runs over seven innings, striking out 12 and walking three. Senior Mason Rue took the loss for Jerome. He allowed two hits and one run over 2.1 innings, striking out four and walking zero. Condie was the leading hitter for Burley with two hits in four at bats. He had a double and two RBIs. Junior Jarom Wallace, sophomore Kyle Craig, senior Jayden Bos, and senior Garrett Scarrow each had a hit for the Tigers.
Glenns Ferry 16, Rockland 2
AMERICAN FALLS—Glenns Ferry cruised to an easy victory over Rockland 16-2. Carson Grigg got the five inning win for the Pilots throwing 101 pitches and allowing two runs on four hits and striking out nine with three walks. Grigg also was the top hitter going (3-for-4) with two RBIs. The Pilots stole 11 bases during the game. Tanner Martinez, Manny Garcia and Oscar Villavicencio led the way with two steals.
Century 5, Canyon Ridge 4
Canyon Ridge 23, Century 9
POCATELLO- The Riverhawks lost game one to the Diamondbacks, 5-4 on a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning. Sophomore Ian Hughes started the game for Canyon Ridge and lasted three and two-thirds innings, allowing five hits and four runs while striking out five and walking four. Junior Nate Maxfield threw 2.1 innings in relief giving up three hits, one run with two strikeouts and one walk. Sophomore Steven Garrett-Lagrone had one RBI and senior Casey Knaup had two RBIs and each had two hits for the Riverhawks.
Softball, Saturday, April 27
Jerome 13, Burley 2
Jerome 22, Burley 7
BURLEY – The Tigers scored 10 runs in the first three innings on the way to the 13-2 win over the Bobcats in game one. Senior Payton Miller earned the win for Jerome and senior Mallory Beck took the loss for Burley. Miller went five innings, allowing two runs on four hits, striking out five, walking one and allowing a home run. Beck surrendered 13 runs on seven hits over five innings, striking out two and walking three and giving up a home run to Jerome junior Mercedes Bell.
Sophomore Peyton Harrison and Bell each had two hits and Bell had five RBIs. Beck, senior Abby Carrasco, senior Savana Stokes and senior Sam Waters each had a hit for the Bobcats. Stokes had a double and Carrasco a homerun.
Canyon Ridge 17, Century 0
Canyon Ridge 22, Century 10
POCATELLO – The Riverhawks offense was on fire and the Diamondbacks struggled, in the Century 17-0 loss to Canyon Ridge in game one. Senior Alicia Beverly was the winning pitcher throwing 39 pitches in the three inning, no-hitter with no strikeouts and no walks. Sophomore Jaycee Massie was (3-for-4) with a home run and four RBIs and junior Kylee Gerstle (1-for-1) had a four bagger in the first inning and had three RBIs.
Gooding 18, Declo 0
GOODING – The host Senators run-ruled the Hornets, 18-0. Junior Mallory Brown got the win in the three inning game. She gave up one hit with three strikeouts. Freshman Savannah Thompson was (2-for-3) with two RBIs, sophomore Jamie Carter, freshman Alx Roe and Brown each had a double. Roe had four RBIs and Carter had two.
Senior Maddie Ramsey threw a third of an inning allowing five hits and 13 runs with one walk. Junior Amanda Bott went 1.2 innings surrendering three hits, five runs with two strikeouts and one walk. Freshman Katie Bott had the lone Declo hit.
Twin Falls 15, Preston 8
Twin Falls 15, Preston 3
PRESTON – Senior Kenzie Connell and junior Ashtyn Lucas combined for the 15-8 Bruins win over the Indians in game one. Connell was the winning pitcher allowing three hits, four runs with seven strikeouts and six walks in six innings. Lucas gave up four hits, four runs with two strikeouts and one walk in one inning. Sophomore Brinley Iverson (4-for-4) with a double, three RBIs and three stolen bases was the leading hitter for Twin Falls. Senior Taylor Avram was (3-for-5) with four RBIs and freshman Reagan Rex was (2-for-3) with two stolen bases.
