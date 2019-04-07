Saturday Results Softball
Burley 12, Hillcrest 1
Burley 8, Hillcrest 6
IDAHO FALLS – The Bobcats won two games against the Knights, 12-1 and 8-6. No details were available. Burley (6-4, 4-4) hosts Preston on Monday.
Jerome at Preston Cancelled
12th annual Lady Dawg Spring Classic
Wood River 12, Shelley 2 (Unofficial report)
Filer 19, Shelley 4
KIMBERLY – The Wildcats started Saturday off with the 19-4 win over the Russets. After Filer put up a pair of runs in the top of the first, Shelley scored three runs in the bottom of the inning. Filer took the lead for good in the second inning scoring nine runs and adding eight more in the third. Winning pitcher sophomore Sami Taylor only pitched three innings giving up five hits, four runs and tallied seven strikeouts with two walks. Senior Fallon Stoddard and sophomore McCarty Stoddard each had three hits and junior Sophie Bartholomew, freshman Lexi Beard, junior Marhi Carter, and junior Jolene Boyer each had two. McCarty Stoddard hit a double and triple. Bartholomew, Taylor, junior Kailey Brown, Carter and Beard had doubles.
Filer 23,
South Fremont 2
KIMBERLY – Fallon Stoddard had quite a game at the plate driving in four runs on three hits which included a home run in leading Filer over South Fremont 23-2. The Wildcats scored 13 runs in the first inning and had 19 hits in the game. McCarty Stoddard, Lexi Beard, and Marhi Carter all had three hits and Kailey Brown, Bartholomew and senior Jaylee Bingham each had two. McCarty Stoddard got the win allowing two runs on three hits in four innings pitched with three strikeouts and one walk.
Kimberly 10,
Wood River 0
KIMBERLY – Kimberly sophomore Presley Lyman tossed a five inning shutout for the victory 10-0 over Wood River. She surrendered six hits and struck out two. Junior Hailee Harris suffered the loss for the Wolverines giving up nine hits and 10 runs. Freshman Demi Vega, junior Hailey Chapa and senior Hannah Poulson each had two hits and Chapa and Poulson had two RBIs. Sophomore Sophia Morse led the Wolverines with two hits in three at bats.
Teton 15, Kimberly 14
KIMBERLY – The Bulldogs got down seven runs in the second inning to the Redskins and fought back the entire game but came up short one run losing 15-14. Kimberly used four pitchers in the game. Junior Bailey Taylor started for the Bulldogs and gave up six hits, seven runs with two strikeouts and three walks. Hannah Poulson followed and threw three and a third innings allowing four hits, five runs one strikeout and four walks. Demi Vega surrendered three hits and two runs with one strikeout and one walk in one inning and Presley Lyman was in for an inning with one hit, one run, one strikeout and one walk. Senior Aundreah Grover was 3-for-5 with two RBIs. Vega and junior Emma Burgoyne had two hits. Sophomore Janie Ward was 1-for-5 but drove in three RBIs.
South Fremont 22, Buhl 9
KIMBERLY -South Fremont jumped out with three runs in the first inning and added two more in the second. Buhl rallied for six runs in the top of the third inning capped off with a grand slam home run by senior Kyra Azevedo. Buhl committed 12 errors in the bottom half of the inning and couldn’t recover. The Cougars outhit the Indians 12-10 and committed four errors while Buhl was guilty of 14 errors.
Buhl 22, Teton 5
KIMBERLY—Junior Taelar Lively and sophomore Aubrey Mahannah were both 4-for-5 at the plate and junior Kayla Morse was 3-for-5 for Buhl in the 22-5 win over Teton. The Indians put runs on the board in each inning and pitcher Alexis Breck pitching in her first game, held Teton to seven hits while walking five.
Baseball
Wendell 4,
Horseshoe Bend 0
Horseshoe Bend 14, Wendell 5
WENDELL –The Trojans split with the Mustangs on Saturday afternoon. Wendell won the first game 4-0 and Horseshoe Bend got the victory 14-5 in game two.
In game one, Wendell senior Felipe Paniagua threw a seven inning shutout against Horseshoe Bend giving up two hits with six strikeouts and three walks. The Trojans offense scored one run in the first and added three in the fifth. Junior Cole Jacobson had two hits in three trips to the plate. Senior Blake Hughes, Paniagua, and junior Donald Bunn each had a hit and junior Tristen Wert had two RBIs.
In game two, the Trojans fell behind in the first inning and could never score enough runs to catch the Mustangs in the loss. Jacobson started for Wendell and lasted only two thirds of an inning allowing one hit and four runs. Wert, senior Keevan Lindsay and freshman Aden Bunn each worked in relief. The Mustangs outhit the Trojans 11-3. Jacobson was 2-for-3 and Paniagua had a hit and a RBI and Bunn and senior Ethan Priebe had RBIs. Wendell is at Buhl on Wednesday.
Buhl Mid-Season Classic
Teton 14,
American Falls 3
No Reports:
Bear Lake vs. Buhl
South Fremont vs. American Falls
South Fremont vs. Buhl
Kimberly 13, Teton 3
KIMBERLY – Kimberly junior Dawson Cummins was 4-for-4 with a double and finished with four RBIs and senior Nathaniel Bybee also had four hits including three doubles and four RBIs in the 13-3 win over Teton. Senior Braxton Hammond had two hits and junior McKade Huft and freshman Race Widmier each had a double. Senior Tristyn O’Donnell picked up the win in five innings allowing only three run on one hit with three strikeouts and one walk.
Kimberly 11,
New Plymouth 1
KIMBERLY – The Bulldogs scored 11 runs and the Pilgrims committed 10 errors in the 11-1 blowout win by Kimberly. Dawson Cummins got the win in pitching five innings and throwing 77 pitches. He gave up only two hits and no earned runs, striking out 12 and walking one. Race Widmier led the Bulldogs with two hits and with an RBI. Junior Keegan Fife had two RBIs and Cummins, Widmier and senior Carter Olsen each hit a double.
New Plymouth 11, Filer 7
KIMBERLY – The Wildcats outhit the Pilgrims, 12-8 but New Plymouth put the game away early scoring two runs in the first and adding six in the third and three more in the fourth. Junior Mayson Martinez started on the mound for Filer and allowed seven run on four hits, and walked five while junior Tyler Gudenau threw two innings in relief.
Senior Kyle Sanford, sophomore Logan Lockwood, senior Colton Browne, senior Hunter Fisher and sophomore Tyler McClain each had two hits. Browner, Fisher and sophomore Austin Perkins each had doubles and Browner punched out a home run.
Bear Lake 1, Filer 0
KIMBERLY – Pitching was strong with only four hits by the Bears and three by the Wildcats in the 1-0 win by Bear Lake over Filer. The only run of the game came on a wild pitch by Wildcat pitcher Logan Lockwood in the first inning. Lockwood ended up with the loss only allowing four hits and no earned runs with six strikeouts and three walks. Kyle Sanford, Colton Browner, and Mayson Martinez each had a hit. Sanford hit a one out triple in the third inning but did not score.
