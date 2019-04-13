Baseball Friday, April 12
Wendell 10, Wells, Nev.1
GLENNS FERRY – Wendell easily beat Wells, Nev. 10-1 behind the two hit pitching of junior Tristan Wert at the Wooden Bat Tournament. He gave up one run in three innings with seven strikeouts and no walks. Senior Hunter Zacarias, freshman Aden Bunn, senior Felipe Paniagua, senior Kyler Lukesh, junior Cole Jacobson, James Hirai, and junior Donald Bunn each had a hit for the Trojans.
Wendell 9, Soda Springs 0
GLENNS FERRY – Don Bunn threw a 9-0 shutout win over Soda Springs at the Wooden Bat Tournament. Bunn threw seven innings and allowed two hits and had 11 strikeouts. Felipe Paniagua was 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs. Cole Jacobson and James Hirai each had two hits.
Challis-Mackay 9, Glenns Ferry 2
GLENNS FERRY – Both Glenns Ferry and Challis-Mackay had nine hits but the RiverCats made the best of their hits with the 9-2 win over the Pilots at the Wooden Bat Tournament. Carson Grigg took the loss for Glenns Ferry giving up nine hits and nine runs in six innings pitched with seven strikeouts and three walks. Tanner Martinez and Grigg each had two hits.
Malad 7, Declo 2
GLENNS FERRY – Declo fell behind early as Malad scored two runs in the first inning and three runs in the third as the Dragons defeated the Hornets 7-2 at the Wooden Bat Tournament. Senior Nathan Duke toed the rubber for Declo and allowed seven hits and five runs over five innings, striking out seven. Senior Ben Puentes threw two innings out of the bullpen. Sophomore Gabe Mathews, freshman Derek Mathews, Puentes, Sayger Kidd, and Duke each collected one hit for Declo.
Twin Falls 15, Burley 0
Twin Falls 11, Burley 0
BURLEY – The Bobcats struggled to score a run and had a hard time containing the Bruins hitting in the 15-0 loss. Senior Lucas Young was the winning pitcher for Twin Falls. He threw two innings, allowing zero runs on zero hits, striking out three and walking zero. Sophomore Dawson Kelly and junior Joel Cooper entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief. Twin Falls totaled nine hits in the game. Junior Magnum Hofstetter led Twin Falls with three hits in three at bats and junior Andy Klop went 2-for-3.
Century 12, Jerome 9
Jerome 3, Century 2
JEROME – The Diamondbacks put up seven runs in the first inning while Jerome added three in the first and adding four in the second to tie the score. Yet, Century pulled away with three in the third and took the win, 12-9. Sophomore Dalan Thompson led things off on the mound for Jerome. He surrendered seven runs on four hits over one inning. Senior Jayden Bos and junior Logan Kuhn entered the game from the bullpen, throwing four innings and two innings respectively. Sophomore Kaleb Lightner led Jerome with two hits in four at bats and junior Garrett Elison had a pair of RBIs.
Sugar-Salem 11, Filer 1
Filer 5, Sugar-Salem 4
FILER – Sugar-Salem pulled away late in the 11-1 victory over Filer. The Diggers had 11 hits and the Wildcats only two. Sophomore Logan Lockwood led things off on the hill for Filer and lasted four innings, allowing ten hits and seven runs while striking out five. Junior Mayson Martinez threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen. Martinez and senior Kyle Sanford each managed one hit for the Wildcats.
Minico 9, Mountain Home 4
Minico 20, Mountain Home 3
MOUNTAIN HOME – The Spartans had 17 hits in the 9-4 win over the Tigers. Minico junior Kasen Carpenter got the win pitching seven innings, allowing seven hits and four runs while striking out five and walking one. Carpenter, senior Kobe Matsen, senior Mckay Chandler, junior Rylan Chandler, senior Colter May, sophomore Tazyn Twiss, senior Carson Schow, and senior Tyler Giruad each had multiple hits for Minico with Carpenter leading with three hits in four at bats.
Canyon Ridge 6, Pocatello 2
Canyon Ridge 5, Pocatello 1
POCATELLO – The Riverhawks had 10 hits and the Indians finished with four hits in the Canyon Ridge 6-2 win. Junior Nate Maxfield was on the hill for Canyon Ridge and surrendered one run on three hits over five innings, striking out three. Senior Avery Rambur was 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs and senior Eli Oneida was 2-for-4 for the Riverhawks.
Softball Friday, April 12
Declo 4, Malad 0
GLENNS FERRY – Declo senior Mattie Ramsey didn't allow a single run in the 4-0, win over Malad at Glenns Ferry Tournament. Ramsey allowed just four hits and had five strikeouts. Sophomore Jaylee Harris was 2-for-3 and junior Kate Mallory had two RBIs.
Wendell 19, Wells, Nev. 4
GLENNS FERRY – Wendell pitchers, senior Reagan Talbert and junior Gaby Ponce didn't allow a single hit as Wendell defeated Wells, Nev., 19-4 at the Glenns Ferry Tournament. Talbert led things off in the circle and went one-third of an inning, allowing four runs on zero hits. Ponce threw two and two thirds innings with no hits one strikeout and three walks. Junior Chayanne Barron was 3-for-3 with a double and five RBIs for the Trojans.
Westside 21, Wendell 5
GLENNS FERRY – Westside put runs on the scoreboard in every inning of their 21-5 win over Wendell at the Glenns Ferry Tournament. Reagan Talbert was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Gaby Ponce started for the Trojans and went two and two-thirds innings, allowing 13 runs on five hits, striking out five and walking one. S. Talbert and Reagan Talbert entered the game from the bullpen, throwing one and one-third innings and one inning respectively.
Malad JV 11, Glenns Ferry 4
GLENNS FERRY – The Pilots gave up 11 runs and 11 hits in the loss to Malad. Junior Rylee Arellano took the loss for the Pilots. She lasted six innings, allowing 11 hits and 11 runs while striking out three and walking three. Sophomore Karlee Sterling, Arellano, and sophomore LeaBeth Hance all had one hit to lead Pilots. Arellano led the Pilots with two stolen bases, as they ran wild on the base paths with seven stolen bases.
Westside 12, Glenns Ferry 4
GLENNS FERRY – The Pilots only had one hit in the 12-4 loss to Westside. Freshman Madi Fink suffered the loss for Glenns Ferry. She lasted four innings, allowing eight hits and 12 runs while striking out five. Fink had Glenns Ferry's only hit in two at bats. Karlee Sterling had two RBIs.
Jerome 15, Century 0
Jerome 15, Century 0
JEROME – Senior Payton Miller started for Jerome and went four innings, allowing zero runs on three hits, striking out six and walking one in the 15-0 win over the Diamondbacks. Jerome collected 11 hits on the day. Junior Abriana Hurtado led Jerome with four hits in four at bats. Junior Mercedes Bell had four RBIs.
Twin Falls 13, Burley 3
Twin Falls 17, Burley 5
BURLEY – The Bruins picked up two road wins over the Bobcats, 17-5 and 13-3. Senior Kenzie Connell got the win for Twin Falls with two hits and two runs with two strikeouts and four walks. Connell was 3-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs. Junior Claire Hodge was 2-for-3 with a triple, Kaitlynn Ayers was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, sophomore Brinley Iverson was 2-for-3 with a double, and freshman Casie McKechnie was two-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Senior Alexa Glenn and Sophomore MaKenna Wells had the Bobcat hits. Senior Mallory Beck took the loss for Burley pitching five innings, allowing 14 hits and 13 runs with two strikeouts and one walk.
Mountain Home 11, Minico 1
Mountain Home 12, Minico 5
MOUNTAIN HOME - Paisley Mederios of Mountain Home drove in six runs on three hits as the Tigers defeated the Spartans, 11-1. Senior Taelor Hernandez took the loss for Minico in four innings of work allowing 11 runs on 15 hits and one strikeout. Senior Cedar Bingham led Minico with two hits in three at bats and Hernandez added a triple.
Pocatello 10, Canyon Ridge 3
Pocatello 15, Canyon Ridge 5
POCATELLO – Pocatello outhit Canyon Ridge 10-5 in the 10-3 win by the Indians. Senior Alicia Beverly was the losing pitcher for the Riverhawks in three and a third innings. She allowed seven hits and seven runs with two strikeouts and three walks. Sophomore Ava Otero had two hits and sophomore Jaycee Massie was 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Canyon Ridge.
