Baseball Saturday, April 13
Kimberly 11,
Snake River 1
Kimberly 10,
Snake River 2
BLACKFOOT – The Bulldogs won two games against the host Panthers, 11-1 and 10-2.
Kimberly junior Dawson Cummins earned the win in game one. He threw 101 pitches in the seven inning game allowing four hits and one run with 13 strikeouts and one walk. Seniors Andrew Satterfield led Kimberly with three hits in four at bats including two doubles and senior Nathaniel Bybee, junior Keegan Fife, and Cummins each had two hits, a double and a triple.
In game two, Cummins drove in five runs on two hits to lead the Bulldogs past Snake River. Cummins drove in runs on a single in the second and a triple in the sixth. Senior Braxton Hammond earned the victory on the hill for the Bulldogs. He surrendered two runs on four hits over five innings, striking out six. Freshman Brennen Chappell threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen. Kimberly hosts Gooding on Thursday.
Challis-Mackay 10,
Declo 4
GLENNS FERRY –The RiverCats outhit the Hornets in the 10-4 win at the Wooden Bat Tournament. Declo scored two runs in the first inning and Challis-MacKay pulled away for good with seven runs in the second inning. Senior Mckay Breshears started the game for Declo and lasted two innings, allowing six hits and seven runs while striking out four. Sophomore Gabe Mathews threw four innings out of the bullpen. Sayger Kidd led the Hornets with two hits in three at bats. Mathews had a triple for the Hornets. Declo is at Firth on Wednesday.
Nampa Christian 9, Wendell 1
GLENNS FERRY – Nampa Christian outhit Wendell 8-2 and jumped out to a 8-0 lead after two innings in the 9-1 win over at the Wooden Bat Tournament. Senior Felipe Paniagua was on the hill for Wendell and lasted only .1 of an inning, allowing four runs on two hits. Seniors Kyler Lukesh and Blake Hughes entered the game as relief, throwing four innings and .2 of an inning respectively. Freshman Aden Bunn and junior Cole Jacobson each collected one hit for Wendell. Wendell hosts Malad on Wednesday.
Glenns Ferry 6,
Soda Springs 0
GLENNS FERRY—Tanner Martinez threw a no-hitter to lead Glenns Ferry past Soda Springs 6-0 at the Wooden Bat Tournament. Martinez threw 105 pitches in seven innings, allowing zero hits and zero runs while striking out 11 and walking five. The Pilots scattered nine hits in the game. Nick Hernandez went 3-for-4 at the plate and had three RBIs and Wyatt Castagneto was 2-for-3. Glenns Ferry is at Rimrock on Tuesday.
Softball Saturday, April 13
Kimberly 8, Snake River 1
Kimberly 9,
Snake River 8
KIMBERLY – The Bulldogs defeated the Panthers 8-1 and 9-8. The big blow in game one came in the third inning when the Bulldogs scored five runs.
Sophomore Presley Lyman was the winning pitcher for Bulldogs. She went seven innings, allowing one run on five hits, striking out one and walking one. Bulldogs had seven hits on the day with freshman Demi Vega and junior Hailey Chapa each going 2-for-4. Chapa had three RBIs and senior Hannah Poulson had two RBIs.
In game two, Kimberly held a 9-5 lead into the seventh inning. Snake River scored three runs but came up a run short in the comeback. Vega earned the victory on the rubber for Bulldogs. She lasted six innings, allowing 11 hits and eight runs while striking out three and walking one. Poulson threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen and recorded the last three outs to earn the save for Bulldogs. Vega led Bulldogs with two hits in two at bats. Kimberly hosts Gooding on Thursday.
Wendell 18, Marsing 1
GLENNS FERRY –The Trojans easily defeated the Huskies, 18-1 in three innings at the Glenns Ferry Tournament. Wendell scored eight runs in the first, one in the second and nine in the third inning. Sophomore Rylie Scheer was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and senior Ayla Geer had two hits including a double and Ana Maria Scott was 1-for-1 with a double. Talbert was the winning pitcher. She lasted two innings, allowing two hits and one run while striking out two and walking three. Junior Gaby Ponce threw the third inning giving up one hit with one strikeout and one walk. Wendell hosts Gooding on Monday.
Homedale 7, Buhl 0
Homedale 15, Buhl 4
BUHL – The visiting Trojans defeated the home Trojans, 7-0 and 15-4.
Olivia Cardenas allowed zero runs and five hits with seven strikeouts in the Homedale win over Buhl by a score of 7-0 in game one. Junior Taelar Lively led Buhl with two hits in three at bats including a double. Junior Lexi Breck, senior Kyra Azevedo and junior Kayle Morse each a hit in three at bats. Breck took the loss for Buhl. She surrendered seven runs on 12 hits over seven innings with seven walks and two Homedale home runs.
The Homedale Trojans outhit the Wendell Trojans, 16-4 in game two. Both teams scored four runs in the first inning, but the home team pulled out the win adding more runs thru the game and keeping the visitors from scoring. Freshman Trinity Tvrdy took the loss for Buhl. She surrendered 15 runs on 16 hits over six innings, striking out three and walking six. Lively, Azevedo, Morse and freshman Hope Hale each had a hit. Buhl hosts Filer on Tuesday.
McCall-Donnelly 12,
Declo 4
GLENNS FERRY – The Vandals scored eight runs in the first inning on the way to the 12-4 win over the Hornets at the Glenns Ferry Tournament. Junior Amanda Bott took the loss for Declo allowing two hits and five runs, striking out one and walking one. Junior Maddy Ramsey threw four innings allowing nine hits and seven runs with one strikeout and two walks. Sophomore Jaylee Harris, Ramsey and Bott each had a hit with Ramsey’s hit being a homerun. Declo is at Firth on Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.