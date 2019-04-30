District V High School Rodeo Results
at Shoshone, April 26-27.
Next District V High School Rodeo is May 3-4 at Jerome, 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m.on Saturday
District V schools/cities – Belluvue (B), Bliss (BL), Buhl (BU), Dietrich (D), Eden (ED), Filer (F), Gooding (G), Grandview (GR), Hagerman (H), Jerome (J), Ketchum (K), King Hill (KH), Mountain Home (MH), Elko, Nevada (E), Eureka, Nevada (EU), New Plymouth (NP), Paul (P), Picabo (PB), Richfield (R), Sho-shone (S), Wendell (W), Wood River (WR)
Saturday April 27 Results
Bareback riding: No qualified rides.
Barrel racing: 1. Kylee Evans, (G), 17.502 seconds; 2. Jaylan Thomason, (BL), 17.735; 3.Paige Balster, (J), 17.833; 4.Macardi Park, (G), 17.838; 5. Lexi Simper, (G), 17.936; 6. Payson Bennett, (PB), 17.965; 7. Lainey Keppler, (GR), 18.074;8. Tawny Wight, (J), 18.127; 9. Aspen Stinemates, (W), 18.270; 10. Sidnee Auge, (E), 18.424.
Breakaway roping: 1. Lexi Simper, (G), 4.26 seconds; 2. Gracie Faulkner, (G), 4.53; 3.Haydn Brunson, (G), 4.63; 4.Katie Ross, (E), 5.81.
Bull riding: 1. (tie) Camren Firth, (J), and Ike Goodfrey (ED), 57 points.
Goat tying: 1. Gracie Faulkner, (G), 8.61 seconds; 2. Lexi Simper, (G), 9.13;
3. Aspen Stinemates, (W), 9.80; 4. Macardi Park, (G), 10.87; 5.Morgan Spies, (MH), 11.17; 6. Sidnee Auge, (E), 11.20; 7. Kassie Rogers, (J), 13.78; 8.Tymber Burkey, (S), 14.35; 9.Kegan Reynolds, (MH), 14.43; 10. Emma Jaro, (J), 16.59.
Pole bending: 1. Emma Jaro, (J), 20.959 seconds; 2.Kylee Evans, (G), 21.408;3. Macardi Park, (G), 21.990; 4. Aspen Stinemates, (W), 22.069; 5.Cheyenne Johns, (KH), 22.592; 6.Payson Bennett, (PB), 22.642; 7.Tawny Wight, (J), 22.686; 8.Tymber Burkey, (S), 23.354; 9. Kiersten Kindred, (S), 23.544 10.Karlie Bingham, (W), 23.591.
Saddle bronc: No qualified rides.
Steer wrestling: 1. Wes Shaw, (D), 9.65 seconds.
Team roping: 1. Tel Shaw (D)/Wes Shaw (D), 12.82 seconds; 2. Kylee Evans (G)/Ryan Bingham (W), 14.09; 3. Gracie Faulkner (G/Jade Shaw (G), 16.06, 4. Sam Damele(MH)/Parker Reynolds(MH),26.58.
Tie down roping: 1. Conor Ward, (J), 16.87 seconds; 2.Nathaniel Connell, (R), 22.57; 3.Wes Shaw (D), 25.14; 4.Tel Shaw (D), 25.64.
Friday April 26 Results
Bareback riding: 1. Wes Shaw, (D), 59 points.
Barrel racing: 1. Macardi Park, (G), 17.502 seconds; 2. Aspen Stinemates, (W), 17.660; 3. Jaylan Thomason, (BL), 17.735; 4.Lexi Simper, (G), 17.825; 5.Tymber Burkey, (S), 17.828; 6.Paige Balister, (J), 17.891; 7.Randa Allen, (R), 17.942;8. Sidnee Auge, (E), 18.084; 9. Lainey Keppler, (GR), 18.274; 10. Tobi Hubert, (D), 18.375.
Breakaway roping: 1. Aspen Stinemates, (W), 3.68 seconds; 2. Kylee Evans, (G), 4.01; 3. Gracie Faulkner, (G), 4.22; 4. Laney Owen, (G), 5.01; 5. Emma Jaro, (J), 5.24.
Bull riding: 1. Carson Simper, (G), 60 points.
Goat tying: 1. Gracie Faulkner, (G), 9.47 seconds; 2.Cheyenne Johns, (KH), 10.66; 3.Kegan Reynolds, (MH), 10.77; 4.Kylee Evans, (G), 10.83; 5. Tobi Hubert, (D), 11.62; 6. Aspen Stinemates, (W), 11:090; 7. Kate Ross, (E), 12.56; 8. Macardi Park, (G), 12.86; 9. Sidnee Auge, (E), 12.90; 10.Morgan Spies, (MH), 13.55.
Pole bending: 1. Randa Allen, (R), 20.915 seconds; 2. Laney Owen, (G), 21.263; 3. Jaylan Thomason, (BL), 21.523; 4. Kylee Evans, (G), 21.553; 5. Mac-ardi Park, (G), 22.018; 6 Codi Ann Park, (J), 22.191.; 7.Lainey Keppler, (GR), 23.254; 8.Payson Bennett, (PB), 23.660; 9.Sidnee Auge, (E), 24.098; 10.Karlie Bingham, (W), 24.198.
Saddle bronc: No qualified rides.
Steer wrestling: 1. Wes Shaw, (D), 19.42 seconds.
Team roping: 1. Nathaniel Connell(R)/Haydn Brunson (G), 14.78 seconds;
2. Waid Dalton(S)/Rance Allen(R), 17.31.
Tie down roping: 1. Conor Ward, (J), 14.90 seconds; 2. Waid Dalton, (D), 15.40; 3.Tel Shaw, (D), 19.93.
