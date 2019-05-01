District VI High School Rodeo Results at Burley, April 26-27. District VI moves to Oakley, May 3-4.
(District VI schools – Buhl (BL), Burley (B), Canyon Ridge (CR), Castleford (C), Declo (D), Eureka, NV (E), Filer (F), Grouse Creek, Utah (G), Hansen (HS), Heyburn (H), Kimberly (K), Minico (M), Murtaugh (MT), Oakley (O), Raft River (RR), Rupert (R), Spring Creek, NV (S), Twin Falls (TF), Wells, NV. (W)
Saturday, April 27 Results
Bareback riding: 1. Ethan Southern, (RR), 62 points; 2. Blayke Perez, (RR), 51;3. Treston Southern, (RR), 45.
Barrel racing: 1. Breyana Miller-Dubray, (E), 18.060 seconds; 2. Haven Jones, (F), 18.190; 3. Brinn Bowman, (F), 18.351; 4. Jetta Bott, (R), 18.354; 5. Tandee Cutler, (O), 18.370; 6. Tori Whittle, (F), 18.519; 7. Ashtyn Hurd, (O), 18.713;8. Kashli Stouard, (S), 18.843; 9. Aron-Shayne Warr, (O), 18.957; 10. Tayler Henson, (RR), 18.991.
Breakaway roping: 1. Aubryn Bedke, (O), 2.55 seconds; 2. Jetta Bott, (R), 3.03;3. Zoie Bedke, (O), 3.06; 4. Grace Smith, (RR), 3.35; 5. (tie) Kashli Stouard, (S), and Sidney Nielson, (TF), 3.47; 7. Taylor Seaweard, (C), 3.71; 8. Jesse Wadsworth, (K), 3.72; 9. Haven Jones, (F), 10.31; 10. Aron-Shayne Warr, (O), 30.55.
Bull riding: 1. Wesley Pearson, (BL), 70 points.
Goat tying: 1. Haven Jones, (F), 6.94 seconds; 2. Jesse Wadsworth, (K), 8.33;3. Breyana Miller-Dubray, (E), 9.82; 4. Aron-Shayne Warr, (O), 10.11; 5. Sidney Nielson, (TF), 10.16; 6. Zoie Bedke, (O), 10.38; 7.Grace Smith, (RR), 10.85;8. Jetta Bott, (R), 11.22; 9. Shae Bench, (O), 13.51; 10. Kashli Stouard, (S), 14.08.
Pole bending: 1. Sidney Nielson, (TF), 20.990seconds; 2. Tandee Cutler, (O), 21.311; 3. Zoie Bedke, (O), 21.498 4. Kashli Stouard, (S), 21.705; 5. Shae Bench, (O), 21.771; 6. Jetta Bott, (R), 22.540; 7.Ashtyn Hurd, (O), 22.804; 8.Lane Hale, (M), 23.791; 9.Janie Toner, (M), 23.931; 10. Meghan Lewis, (C), 24.901.
Saddle bronc: 1. Gage Campbell, (F), 41 points.
Steer wrestling: 1. Aaron Champneys, (K), 16.20 seconds; 2. Michael Nannini, (K), 16.22; 3. Brey Yore, (M), 23.24; 4. Jett VanBiezen, (F), 26.72.
Team roping: 1. Jett Vanbiezen(F)/Ryn Severe(O), 7.59 seconds; 2.; Rylee Spencer(RR)/Bodee Spencer(RR), 7.97; 3. Aubryn Bedke(O)/Brett Bartholo-mew(F), 11.63; 4. Jetta Bott(R)/Cody Rowley(S), 12.14; 5. Austin Ive-son(W)/Garrett Brown(W), 12.84; 6. Zoie Bedke(O)/Brey Yore(M), 12.90; 7. Aron-Shayne Warr(O)/Sidney Nielson(TF), 16.49, 8. Kashli Stouard(S)/Clay Stapel-man(M), 17.71, 9.Tandee cutler(O)/McKoy Oman(O), 18.98..
Tie down roping: 1. Jett VanBiezen, (F), 9.75 seconds; 2. Brey Yore, (M), 10.65;3. Ryn Severe, (O), 11.46; 4.Tate Cranney, (O), 13.30; 5.Austin Iveson (W), 13.93; 6. Aaron Champneys, (K), 14.28; 7. Brett Bartholomew, (F), 14.89; 8. Mi-chael Nannini, (K), 17.16; 9.Will Nannini, (K), 20.88.
Friday, April 26 Results
Bareback riding: No qualified rides.
Barrel racing: 1. Breyana Miller-Dubray, (E), 18.036 seconds; 2. Brinn Bowman, (F), 18.302; 3. Tandee Cutler, (O), 18.507; 4. Sidney Nielson, (TF), 18.544;5. Lane Hale, (M), 18.639; 6.Agustina Guiarte, (D), 18.713; 7.Jetta Bott, (R) 18.813; 8.Ashytn Hurd, (O), 18.829; 9. Aron-Shayne Warr, (O), 18.844; 10. Renee Scott, (M), 19.198.
Breakaway roping: 1. Haven Jones, (F), 2.83 seconds; 2. Ashytn Hurd, (O), 6.66; 3. Breyana Miller-Dubray, (E), 10.92; 4. Kashli Stouard, (S), 11.01; 5.Aubryn Bedke, (O), 12.67; 6.Zoie Bedke, (O), 12.74; 7Jesse Ward, (RR), 19.79; 8. Sidney Nielson, (TF), 21.51.
Bull riding: 1. Cutler Erickson, (RR), 76 points; 2. Cruz Huizar, (H), 51.
Goat tying: 1. Jesse Wadsworth, (K), 7.06 seconds; 2. Zoie Bedke, (O), 8.31;
3. Haven Jones, (F), 8.73; 4. Breyana Miller-Dubray, (E), 8.98; 5. Grace Smith, (RR), 9.25; 6. Sidney Nielson, (TF), 9.61; 7. Aron-Shayne Warr, (O), 10.34;8. Jetta Bott, (R), 10.39; 9. Shae Bench, (O), 12.02; 10. Kashli Stouard, (S), 13.04.
Pole bending: 1. Breyana Miller-Dubray, (E), 21.339 seconds; 2.Tandee Cutler, (O), 21.581; 3.Shae Bench, (O), 21.657; 4. Sidney Nielson, (TF), 22.223 5. Jetta Bott, (R), 22.261; 6. Emma Blanthorn,(F), 22.269; 7. Aron-Shayne Warr, (O), 22.299; 8.Zoie Bedke, (O), 22.388; 9.Nikki Labrie, (C), 22.528; 10. Renee Scott, (M), 23.561
Saddle bronc: 1. Audie Zimmers, (C), 57 points; 2. Gage Campbell, F), 52.
Steer wrestling: 1. Aaron Champneys, (K), 13.19 seconds; 2. Jake Pulsipher, (O), 17.91; 3. Michael Nannini, (K), 24.20; 4. Brey Yore, (M), 33.57; 5. Jett VanBiezen, (F), 39.76..
Team roping: 1. Garet Jardine(F)/Jackson Cummins(M), 9.86 seconds; 2. Zoie Bedke(O)/Brey Yore(M), 10.89; 3 Jeb Ireland(C)/Aaron Champneys(K), 11.41;4. Jetta Bott(R)/Cody Rowley(S), 13.26; 5. Kashli Stouard(S)/Clay Stapelman(M), 18.93; 6. Aubryn Bedke(O)/Brett Bartholomew(F), 19.33.
Tie down roping: 1. Aaron Champneys, (K), 11.12 seconds; 2. Ryn Severe, (O), 11.27; 3. Jake Pulsipher, (O), 11.41; 4. Jett VanBiezen, (F), 12.31; 5. Brey Yore, (M), 13.53; 6. Brett Bartholomew, (F), 15.68; 7.Austin Iveson, (W), 17.02;8. Rylee Spencer, (RR), 19.15; 9. Jeb Ireland, (C), 21.67.
Monday, April 29 Golf
The Great Basin Conference Preston Invitational High School Golf Tournament was held Monday, April 29 at the Preston Country Club Golf Course:
Results:
Boys Team Scores: 1. Minico, 303; 2. Twin Falls, 320; 3. Preston, 343.
Boys Top individual scores: 1. (tie) Gage Skaggs, Minico and Joey Gibson, Minico, 71; 3. Ridge Pickup, Burley, 73; 4. Garrett Kelley, Preston, 74; 5. Peyton Orr, Minico, 75.
Girls Team Scores: 1. Twin Falls, 336; 2. Canyon Ridge, 371; 3. Century, 387.
Girls Top individual scores: 1. Kaylee Jones, Twin Falls, 79; 2. Brinlee Stotts, Twin Falls 82; 3. Sofia Lippiello, Century, 84; 4. Kelbie Standley, Canyon Ridge, 85; 5. Lexi Olsen Twin Falls, 87.
Baseball
Filer 9, Declo 6
FILER—Filer got their offense going in the first two innings putting five runs up on the way to the 9-6 win over Declo. Senior Hunter Fisher started for the Wildcats and allowed five hits and six runs over three and two-thirds innings, striking out four and walking two. Senior Kyle Sanford got the win giving up zero hits and zero runs over one inning while striking out two and walking zero. Senior Colton Browner threw two and a third innings in relief out of the bullpen. Senior Nathan Duke took the loss for Declo. He surrendered seven runs on five hits over four innings, striking out one. Senior Ben Puentes threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen.Filer had eight hits. Junior Mayson Martinez (2-for-3), sophomore Logan Lockwood (2-for-4), and junior Tyler Gudenau (2-for-3) led the Wildcat offense. Keegan Ramsey led Declo with two hits in four at bats.
Softball
Rimrock 4, Wendell 17
WENDELL –The Trojans got their bats in action in the first inning scoring five runs and adding seven in the third in the 17-4 win over Rimrock. Winning pitcher, junior Gaby Ponce got the start and went five innings, allowing four runs on seven hits and striking out two and walking three. Senior Ayla Geer and sophomore Rylie Scheer each had two hits for Wendell. Geer had a double and two RBIs and Scheer had three RBIs.
Declo 11, Filer 9
FILER – The Wildcats fell behind early after the Hornets scored nine runs in the second inning on the way to the Declo 11-9 win over Filer. Senior Mattie Ramsey was the winning pitcher for Declo She lasted seven innings, allowing 13 hits and nine runs while striking out seven and walking two. Senior Fallon Cassidy took the loss for Filer. She lasted seven innings, allowing 16 hits and 11 runs while striking out ten and walking two. Declo finished with 15 hits with Hadley Knudsen leading with four hits in four at bats including a double. Junior Kate Mallory (3-for-4) had a triple, double and two RBIs, sophomore Bailee Burton (2-for-4) had three RBIs, and junior Sydney Ramsey (2-for-4) with three RBIs also were good at the plate. The Wildcats outhit the Hornets with 13 hits. Senior Jaylee Bingham (3-for-4) with a triple, junior Riley Eldredge (3-for-4) had a double and triple, sophomore Sami Taylor (2-for-4) with two RBIs and sophomore McCarty Stoddard (2-for-4) had a double and three RBIs for Filer.
Notus 14, Glenns Ferry 4
NOTUS – The Pirates scored 12 runs in the first inning on the way to the 14-4 win over the visiting Pilots. Freshman Maddi Fink was the losing pitcher for Glenns Ferry. She allowed 13 hits and 14 runs over four innings, striking out three and walking two. Freshman Kyan Jackson led the Pilots with two hits in three at bats and two RBIs. Sophomore Karlee Sterling had a double and an RBI.
Tennis
Sun Valley Community School 8, Wood River 4
Boys singles: 1. Peter Morawitz, (SVCS), def. Jack Keating, (WR), 6-4, 6-3; 2. Meeks Sanchez-duPont (SVCS) won due to i(WR) injury; 3. Gabe Delgado (SVCS), def. Jake Simon, (WR), W 6-0, 6-1.
Boys doubles: 1. William Everitt/Shea Brokaw, (SVCS), def. Sam Laske/Daniel Pearson, (WR), 6-1, 6-7, 6-0; 2. Nils Huss/Caelin Bradshaw, (SVCS), def. Aiden Burchmore/Jake Simon, (WR), 6-4, 6-4.
Girls singles: 1. Lily Brunell, (WR), def. Cate Seay, (SVCS), 6-0, 6-0; 2. Eva Grover,(WR), def. Elle Mann, (SVCS), 6-0, 6-0; 3. Rylee Whorton, (SVCS), def. Britta Heaphy, (WR), 6-0, 6-1.
Girls doubles: 1. Abbie Heavy/Denali Stephens, (WR), def. Savannah Spoor/Kennedy Watts, (SVCS), 6-4, 6-3; 2. Frances Cherp/Avery Griffin, (SVCS), def. Georgia Weekes/Claire Fisher, (WR), 2-6, 6-3, 6-3.
Mixed: 1..Walker Spoor/Mallory Mauney, (SVCS), def. Penelope Weekes/Chris Davit, (WR), 1-6, 6-3, 6-4; 2. Aiden Burchmore/Kate Connelly, (WR), def. Jack Colgate/Allie Rathfon, 7-6, 4-4.
Tuesday, April 30 Golf
Results from the 3A, 2A, 1A golf tourney at Rivers Edge in Burley on April 30 hosted by Declo
Boys Team Scores: 1. Lighthouse Christian, 344; 2. Kimberly, 361; 3. Filer, 364.
Boys Individuals top 3: 1. Andrew O’Conner, Sun Valley Community School, 75; 2. Jett Shaw, Dietrich, 76; 3. Collin Holloway, Lighthouse Christian, 80.
Girls Team Scores: 1. Buhl, 388; 2. Kimberly, 416; 3. Declo, 439.
Girls Individuals top 3: 1. Kylie Crossland, Buhl, 87; 2. Zara Weaver, Buhl; 3. Reece Garey, Kimberly, 98.
Baseball
Wendell 11, Glenns Ferry 7
WENDELL – Glenns Ferry held a took an early lead in the second inning and led 7-4 into the bottom of the fifth when Wendell put six runs on the board and added another run in the sixth for the 11-7 win. Glenns Ferry Pilots Varsity collected six hits The Trojans had ten hits and the Pilots six. Senior Keevan Lindsay was the winning pitcher for Wendell. He went three innings, allowing six runs on five hits, striking out four and walking one. Junior Tristan Wert and senior Hunter Zacarias entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief. Tanner Martinez took the loss for the Pilots. He lasted three innings, allowing six hits and four runs while striking out one and walking one. Dillon Traudt and Josue Mesillas threw two and a third innings and two thirds innings, respectfully. Leading hitters for Wendell were Lindsay (3-for-4) with a double and an RBI, senior Felipe Paniagua (2-for-3) with two RBIs, and seniorJames Hirai (2-for-4). Carson Grigg led Glenns Ferry with two hits in four at bats and two RBIs. The Pilots stole six bases during the game with Oscar Villavicencio leading with two.
Softball
Notus 14, Glenns Ferry 4
GLENNS FERRY – Notus scored 14 runs in the first two innings in the 14-4 win over Glenns Ferry. Freshman Maddi Fink took the loss for the Pilots. She allowed 13 hits and 14 runs over four innings, striking out three, walking two and giving up a home run. Freshman Kyan Jackson led Glenns Ferry with two hits in three at bats and had two RBIs. Sophomore Karlee Sterling had a double and an RBI.
