Friday, April 5
Baseball
Firth 4, Gooding 0
Firth 16, Gooding 0
GOODING – The Senators lost two home games to the Cougars, 4-0 and 16-0. No details were available. Gooding is at Filer on Thursday.
Buhl Mid-Season Classic
South Fremont 10, Bear Lake 0
Bear Lake 10, New Plymouth 2
Kimberly 12, American Falls 3
KIMBERLY – The Bulldogs led 4-3 into the fourth inning and added seven insurance runs for the 13-3 victory over the Beavers. Senior Trevor Christensen earned the win giving up three hits, three runs, striking out three and walking four. Senior Tristyn O’Donnell and junior Dawson Cummins got some work in helping to close out the game also. Andrew Satterfield and O’Donnell each had two hits and O’Donnell had two RBIs. Senior Braxton Hammond was 1-for-1 with two RBIs.
South Fremont 8, Kimberly 2
KIMBERLY – The Cougars scored eight runs in the last innings to pull away in the 8-2 victory over the Bulldogs. Senior Braxton Hammond was the losing pitcher for Kimberly. Hammond threw 99 pitches in five innings giving up six hits, three runs, and tossing six strikeouts and three walks. Carter Olsen pitched two innings allowing five runs on five hits with two strikeouts and two walks. Dawson Cummins had two hits with an RBI, and Hammond, senior Jacob Sutherland, senior Hunter Oberg, and Tristyn O’Donnell each had one hit.
Filer 1, Teton 1
KIMBERLY – The Wildcats scored a run in the first inning and the Redskins tied the score on a triple in the fourth inning as the game ended in a tie. Senior Kyle Sanford led Filer with two hits and senior Hunter Fisher, freshman Jonah DeeLeon, and sophomore Logan Lockwood each had hits. Lockwood had a triple. Sophomore Heber Jenkins threw five and a third innings and allowed one run on three hits. He struck out five and walked five. Junior Mayson Martinez pitched the last inning and gave up one hit with one strikeout and three walks.
Filer 8, American Falls 4
KIMBERLY – Filer trailed 4-3 in the top of the third inning when sophomore Austin Perkins doubled in two runs for the Wildcats in the 8-4 win over the Beavers. Senior Colton Browner got the start for Filer and lasted one inning allowing two hits and four runs. Senior Hunter Fisher threw three innings giving up two hits and tossing three strikeouts and two walks. Filer outhit American Falls, 12-4. Mayson Martinez, Logan Lockwood, Hunter Fisher, and Perkins each had two hits.
Teton 12, Buhl 1
BUHL – The Indians fell behind early and couldn’t get anything going in the 12-1 loss to Teton. Buhl managed one hit and the Redskins had 13. Bret Ruffing started for Buhl and lasted two and a third innings. He allowed 11 hits, 12 runs with four strikeouts and three walks. Ayden Zamora came in for two and two-thirds innings and gave up two hits and no runs with one strikeout. Preston Ray was 1-for-1 at the plate with a double and Ruffing had one RBI.
New Plymouth 11, Buhl 4
BUHL – With the score tied at 3-3 in the fifth inning, the Pilgrims scored three runs to take the lead and added five in the sixth. The Indians added one run in the fifth. Garrett Bowman was on the mound for Buhl and lasted four innings allowing four hits, with six runs, six strikeouts and seven walks. Ayden Zamora finished the last two innings and allowed five runs on six hits with two strikeouts and two walks. Zamora had two RBIs and was 1-for-2, Bowman, Waldo Urrutia, and Kaden Homan each had one hit and Homan had a double.
Softball
Gooding 11, Firth 0
Gooding 11, Firth 1
GOODING – Gooding junior pitchers, Mallory Brown and Kassie Adkinson combined to throw a shutout in the 11-0 win over Firth in the first game. Adkinson got the win allowing no hits, with five strikeouts and one walk. Brown threw one inning out of the bullpen. Weaver and sophomore Kylee Cook each hit doubles and Brown had a triple. The Senators had nine hits with Cassidy Weaver and Reece Fleming the leaders with two hits each.
The Senators easily defeated the Cougars 11-1 in the second game. Gooding took the lead 3-1 in the first inning and never looked back. Brown earned the win allowing one run on one hit in three innings pitched, striking out five. Cook tossed two innings in relief out of the bullpen. Freshman Alx Roe and Lexy Trana were 2-for-3. Cook was 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a double. Weaver, sophomore Jamie Carter and Adkinson all had doubles. Gooding is at Filer on Thursday.
Lady Dawg Spring Classic
Kimberly 15, Shelley 14
KIMBERLY – The Bulldogs held a 5-0 lead after three innings but the Russets scored 11 runs in the top of the fourth to go ahead. Kimberly added three runs in the fourth and seven in the fifth to take the one run victory, 15-14. Pitching one inning, freshman Demi Vega got the win allowing three runs on two hits and walking one. Sophomore Presley Lyman threw four innings with seven hits, 11 runs, one strikeout and six walks. Vega, junior Hailey Chapa, sophomore Janie Ward and junior Emma Burgoyne each had two hits. Burgoyne and Vega each had two doubles and Ward one.
Kimberly 10, South Fremont 7
KIMBERLY – Trailing 7-3 into the bottom of the fifth, the Bulldogs scored five runs and added two more in the sixth for the 10-7 win. Hailey Chapa had three hits and Emma Burgoyne and Bailey Taylor had two. Demi Vega hit a double. Taylor threw two and a third innings and allowed six runs on five hits, with four walks. Presley Lyman threw four and two thirds innings surrendering four hits and one run striking out one and walking one.
Filer 11, South Fremont 4
Kimberly – Trailing 4-2 in the bottom of the sixth, the Wildcats put nine runs on the scoreboard in the 11-4 win over the Cougars. Senior Fallon Stoddard had three hits and four RBIs and junior Kailey Brown also had three hits with a double and an RBI. Sophomore Samantha Taylor had two hits including a double and two RBIs while sophomore McCarty Stoddard went 2-for-4, and junior Marhi Carter matched Stoddards effort. Senior Fallon Cassidy started the game for Filer and allowed five hits, four runs, struck out five and walked two. McCarty Stoddard pitched two and two thirds innings allowing one hit and no runs while striking out five with no walks and got the win.
Filer 14, Teton 11
KIMBERLY – With the Wildcats leading 13-1 in the top of the third, the Redskins put up six runs and added four more in the fourth but Filer was able to hold on for the 14-11 victory. Samantha Taylor started for Filer allowing one run on two hits and four strikeouts including one walk in her two pitched innings. Junior Sophie Bartholomew worked two innings and gave up six hits and 10 runs with three strikeouts and five walks. Fallon Stoddard led the Filer offense with three hits with a home run tallying three RBIs. Kailey Brown with a triple and McCarty Stoddard each had two hits.
Buhl 8, Shelley 4
KIMBERLY – The Indians defeated the Russets, 8-4. No details were available.
Wood River beat Teton (Unofficial report)
Wood River beat Buhl (Unofficial report)
