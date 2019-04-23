Tennis
Monday’s score
Twin Falls Boys 6, Mountain Home Boys 0
Twin Falls Girls 6, Mountain Home Girls 0
Boys singles: 1. Corban Ward (TF), def. Mason Gallup (MH), 6-2, 6-0; 2. Kyler Western (TF) def. Darius Brantly (MH), 6-1, 6-1; 3. Kurtis Christensen (TF) def. Thomas Criddle (MH), 6-0, 6-0.
Boys doubles: 1. Brandon Mix/Tyler Bowman (TF), def. Zach Goodell/Adrian Narango (MH), 6-0, 6-2; 2. Connor McQueen/Carson Broadbent (TF), def. Giovannie Jimenz-Torres/Rafel Sencion (MH), 6-0, 6-1.
Girls singles: 1. Isabel Manning (TF), def. Mary Walker (MH), 6-0, 6-0; 2. Shelby Traveller (TF), def. Jessica Parrett (MH), 6-1, 6-0; 3. Kenadee Egbert (TF) def. Omaya Simler (MH), 6-0, 6-0.
Girls doubles: 1. Camille Cox/Paige Fullmer (TF), def. Emily Crusar/Julian Oppedyk (MH), 6-1, 1-6, 6-2; 2. Emma Cox/Laurel Thompson (TF), def. Morchan McCall/Kjnara Swanson (MH), 6-2, 6-1.
Mixed: 1. Francisco Bacatello/Kate Carter (TF) def. Seth West/Jessica Noyce (MH), 6-1, 6-0; 2. Kyle Tingey/Madeline Evans (TF) def. Exequiel Contrares/Evita Poecher (MH), 6-2, 6-1.
Baseball
Tuesday’s scores
Declo 14, Buhl 6
DECLO – Freshman Derek Mathews was clutch at the plate driving in four on three hits to lead Declo past Buhl 14-6. Mathews drove in runs on a single in the fourth and a single in the sixth.
Buhl scored five runs in the sixth inning, but the Hornets still managed to pull out the victory. Senior Ben Puentes led things off on the hill for Declo going four innings, allowing one run on two hits and striking out four and walking four. Preston Ray started for Buhl and went four innings, allowing 10 runs on seven hits, striking out five and walking one. Bowman threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen. Declo had 11 hits and Buhl had four. Sophomore Gabe Mathews (3-for-3) with two doubles and senior Nathan Duke (2-for-4) with a double and three stolen bases along with Derek Mathews led the Hornets in hitting. Waldo Urrutia, Garrett Bowman, Troy Cyr and Rennick Moore had the Indians’ hits.
Twin Falls 9, Canyon Ridge 0
Twin Falls 9, Canyon Ridge 2
TWIN FALLS – Winning pitcher Carson Walters allowed just two hits and didn’t allow a single run as the Bruins defeated the Riverhawks 9-0 in game one. Twin Falls secured the victory thanks to five runs in the first inning. Junior Nate Maxfield took the loss for Canyon Ridge.
He allowed three hits and two runs over three and two-thirds innings, striking out one. Senior Drake Rosas threw three and a third innings with six hits, seven runs, two strikeouts and one walk. The Bruins tallied nine hits in the game.. Freshman Luke Moon (2-for-4), junior Haylen Walker (2-for-4), and junior Andy Klop (2-for-4) led the Bruins at the plate. For Canyon River, Eli Oneida had a triple and Avery Rambur had the other hit.
Century 8, Burley 2
Century 3, Burley 2
POCATELLO – Century scored seven runs in the third on its way to an 8-2 victory over Burley in game one. Sophomore Slayder Watterson was on the hill for the Bobcats. He four innings, allowing seven runs on six hits and striking out two and walking two. Sophomore Jace Robinson threw two innings in relief. Junior Scott Ritchie led Burley with three hits in four at bats with an RBI and junior Ike Macias had a triple and an RBI.
Kimberly 7, Filer 1
Kimberly 18, Filer 4
FILER – Kimberly scored on a single by junior Keegan Fife, a triple by Trystan Odonnell, and a walk by junior Mckade Huft in the second inning on the way to the 7-1 over the Wildcats in game one. Junior Dawson Cummins got the win for Kimberly surrendering on two hits over seven innings, striking out 13 and walking zero.
Sophomore Heber Jenkins started for Filer and allowed six hits and five runs over four and two-thirds innings, striking out three. Junior Tyler Gudenau threw two and a third innings in relief out of the bullpen. Cummins, Fife, and senior Tristyn O’Donnell each had two hits for the Bulldogs. Freshman Jonah DeLeon and senior Kyle Sanford each managed one hit for Filer.
Minico 14, Jerome 2
Minico 10, Jerome 3
JEROME – Junior Rylan Chandler had a busy day at the plate in game one smacking four hits in the Minico 14-2 victory over Jerome. Chandler singled in the second, doubled in the fourth, doubled in the fifth, and singled in the seventh. Senior Colter May was credited with the victory for Minico. He lasted five and two-thirds innings, allowing three hits and one run while striking out six.
Junior Kasen Carpenter threw one and one-third innings in relief out of the bullpen. Junior Jarom Wallace took the loss for Jerome. He allowed eight hits and nine runs over three innings, striking out one. Senior Mason Rue had two doubles and an RBI for the Tigers.
Softball,
Tuesday’s scores
Mountain Home 12, Wood River 1
Mountain Home 20, Wood River 5
HAILEY – Mountain Home scored in the first inning on its way to the 12-1 win over Wood River. Sophia Morse started the game for the Wolverines and allowed ten hits and seven runs over three and a third innings, striking out two and walking four. Junior Hailee Hams took the loss for Wood River. She surrendered five runs on six hits over three and two-thirds innings, striking out one and walking two. Senior Morgan Benson had two hits for Wood River including a double.
Filer 13, Kimberly 3
Filer 14, Kimberly 0
FILER – The Wildcats put 13 runs on the board in the first three innings in the 13-3 win over the Bulldogs in game one. Sophomore Samantha Taylor was the winning pitcher for the Wildcats. She surrendered three runs on six hits over five innings, striking out four and walking five.
Sophomore Presley Lyman took the loss for Kimberly. She went four innings, allowing 13 runs on 18 hits, striking out two and walking one. Filer had 18 hits, led by Taylor (4-for-4), junior Sophie Bartholomew 3-for-4) with a triple, three RBIs and two stolen bases, sophomore McCarty Stoddard (3-for-3) with a double, senior Jaylee Bingham (2-for-3) with two RBIs and two doubles, junior Marhi Carter (2-for-2) including a double and Lexi Monson (2-for-3). Bartholomew had two stolen bases.
Freshman Demi Vega and sophomore Janie War had two hits for the Bulldogs.
Declo 15, Wendell 0
Declo 17, Wendell 5
WENDELL – Declo senior Mattie Ramsey went four innings, allowing zero runs on zero hits, striking out three and walking one in the 15-0 win over the host Trojans.
Freshman Ana Maria Scott was in the circle for Wendell and allowed two hits and nine runs over one inning, striking out one. Declo had Ana Maria Scott was in the circle for Wendell Lady Trojans Varsity. She allowed two hits and nine runs over one inning, striking out one. S Talbert threw three innings in relief. The Hornets had 14 stolen bases and only four hits in the win. Freshman Katie Bott, senior Hadley Knudsen,
Sophomore Bailee Burton and freshman Nakia Molina had the hits for Declo.
Century 12, Burley 2
Burley 20, Century 6
POCATELLO – The Diamondbacks scored early with seven runs in the 12-2 win over the Bobcats in game one. Senior Mallory Beck started for Burley and surrendered seven runs on four hits over one inning. Senior Alexia Glenn threw three and two-thirds innings in relief. Freshman Noa Thurston and junior Jade Glenn each had two hits for the Bobcats.
Twin Falls 7, Canyon Ridge 6
Twin Falls 18, Canyon Ridge 1
TWIN FALLS – The Bruins overcame a sluggish start and miscues to defeat the Riverhawks in game one, 7-6. Senior Kenzie Connell came in relief and got the win, giving up one hit, striking out three and walking two. Junior Ashtyn Lucas started for Twin Falls and threw four innings giving up four hits, two earned runs while striking out four. Sophomore Brinley Iverson led the Bruins with two hits including a double and four RBIs.Golf
Tuesday’s scores
Tournament hosted by Wendell Golf Team at the Gooding Country Club
Boys Team Scores: 1. Kimberly, 183; 2. Declo, 193; 3. Murtaugh, 235.
Boys Individuals: 1. (tie) Collin Holloway, Lighthouse Christian, and Andrew O’Conner, Sun Valley Community School, 86; 3. Brandon Houser, Lighthouse Christian, 87.
Girls Team Scores: 1. Kimberly, 232; 2. Declo, 235; 3. Valley, 243.
Girls Individuals: 1. Alicia Easterday, Lighthouse Christian, 104; 2. Lauren Gomez, Lighthouse Christian, 105; 3. Jordan Morton, Lighthouse Christian, 110.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.