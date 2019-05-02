Tuesday, April 30 Tennis
Canyon Ridge 11, Mountain Home 1
Boys singles: 1. Max Jensen, (CR), def. Mason Gallup, (MH), 6-1, 6-0; 2. Hunter Barlow, (CR), def. Darius Brantley, (MH), 6-2, 7-5; 3. Jack Jensen, (CR) def. Brian McCurdy (MH), default.
Boys doubles: 1. Zack Nedbalek/Ty Greaves, (CR), def, Zach Goodell/Adrian Naranjo, (MH), 6-0, 6-0; 2. Kaden Smith/Garrett Peter, (CR) def. Giovannie Jimenez-Torres, (MH), 6-0, 6-0.
Girls singles: 1. Francie Roberts, (CR), def. Mary Walker, (MH), 6-0, 6-0; 2. Maycee Knowlton, (CR) def. Jessica Parrett, (MH), 7-5, 6-3; 3. Audrey Pryde, (CR) def. Omaya Simler, (MH), 6-1, 6-1.
Girls doubles: 1. Jillian Oppedyk/Emily Crusar, (MH), def. Hallie Memmott/Mercedes McKinney, (CR), 6-3, 4-6, 6-4; 2. Ashley Hansen/Afton Beard, (CR), def. Morgan McCall/Kjnara Swanson, (MH), 6-4, 6-7, 6-4.
Mixed: 1. Duncan Roberts/Mimi Roberts, (CR) def. Seth West/Jessica Noyce, (MH), 6-1, 6-3; 2. Aiden Humble/Donna Paurevic, (CR), def. Thomas Criddle/Evita Poecker, (MH), 6-0, 6-0.
Wednesday, May 1 Baseball
Melba 6, Glenns Ferry 4
MELBA – The Pilots took a 1-0 lead into the bottom of the sixth inning but the Mustangs scored six in the home half and held on as Glenns Ferry added a single run in the top of the seventh but just came up short in the 6-4 loss. Oscar Sanchez took the loss for Glenns Ferry. He surrendered six runs on 11 hits over five and two-thirds innings, striking out three and walking one.
Nick Hernandez, Oscar Villavicencio, Carson Grigg, and Braden Chafin each had one hit for the Pilots. Tanner Martinez had two RBIs and Chafin one.
3A District
Kimberly 11, Buhl 1
KIMBERLY – The No. 1 seed Kimberly Bulldogs scored all their runs in the first three innings in the win over No. 4 seed Buhl, 11-1.
Senior Tristyn O’Donnell led the Bulldogs to victory on the pitcher’s mound. He allowed two hits and one run over three innings, striking out two and walking two. Junior Dawson Cummins and senior Braxton Hammond entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief. Garrett Bowman took the loss for Buhl. He went four innings, allowing 11 runs on seven hits and striking out one and walking three.
The Bulldogs collected seven hits and the Indians had four. Cummins (2-for-3) with two triples and one RBI, junior Keegan Fife (2-for-2), and freshman Jackson Cummins (2-for-3) with a triple led Kimberly at the plate. Kaden Homan and Waldo Uruttia each had two hits for Buhl. Kimberly will host Gooding at 5 p.m. and Buhl will travel to Filer to play the Wildcats at 5 p.m. on Friday.
Gooding 5, Filer 3
FILER – The Wildcats held a 3-0 lead until the sixth inning when the Senators scored five runs to take the lead and win, 5-3.
Junior Daniel Balch led things off for Gooding and went three and a third innings, allowing three runs on five hits and striking out three and walking two. Sophomore Tristin Schroeder came in and pitched three and two thirds innings, giving up two hits and no runs with two strikeouts and one walk.
Filer sophomore Logan Lockwood allowed six hits and three runs over five and a third innings, striking out seven and walking six. Senior Colton Browner threw one and two-thirds innings in relief out of the bullpen. Gooding outhit Filer 10-7. Schroeder and junior Kenny Anderson were both 2-for-4 with an RBI. Lockwood (2-for-4) with an RBI and junior Kadyn Dalos was 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI. Gooding travels to Kimberly and Filer hosts Buhl with both games set to start at 5 p.m. on Friday.
Softball
Melba 11, Glenns Ferry 1
MELBA – The Mustangs won big over the visiting Pilots, 11-1. Melba finished with nine hits and Glenns Ferry only managed one. Junior Rylee Arellano took the loss for the Pilots. She lasted three innings, allowing six hits and nine runs while striking out two and walking four. Freshman Maddi Fink had the one hit in two at bats for the Pilots.
Declo 10, American Falls 9
Declo 13, American Falls 2
DECLO – Declo senior Mattie Ramsey went seven innings, allowing nine runs on 15 hits, striking out seven and walking two in the 10-9 win over the host Beavers in game one. The Hornets finished with twelve hits. Leading the offense were sophomore Bailee Burton (2-for-3) with a double, senior Hadley Knudsen (3-for-4), sophomore Jaylee Harris (2-for-2) with a home run and two RBIs and junior Amanda Bott (2-for-3) with a double. Declo hosts Wendell at 4 p.m. on Monday.
3A Districts
Gooding 12, Buhl 4
GOODING – The No. 1 seed Gooding Senators put six runs on the board in the first two innings on its way to the 12-2 win over No. 4 seed Buhl. Junior Kassie Adkinson picked up the six-inning win for Gooding allowing eight hits and two runs while striking out three and walking four.
Junior Taelar Lively took the loss for Buhl. She threw five and a third innings, allowing 16 hits and 12 runs while striking out one and walking three. Gooding had 16 hits and Buhl two. Sophomore Kylee Cook (3-for-4) with an RBI, freshman Alx Roe (3-for-4) with three Rbis and a home run, junior Cassidy Weaver (2-for-4) with a double, Adkinson (2-for-4) had a triple, and freshman Lexy Trana (2-for-3) led the Senators offense. The Senators stole 12 bases during the game with Trana leading with three. The Indians were led by Lively with three hits in three at bats. Gooding will meet Filer at 5 p.m. at Gooding on Friday.
Filer 8, Kimberly 7
FILER—No. 2 seed Filer Wildcats held on to beat the No. 3 seed Kimberly Bulldogs 8-7 as the Kimberly effort to come back from down four runs in the fifth inning came up just short. Filer led 5-0 after four innings but the Bulldogs tied the score in the top of the fifth inning. The Wildcats added two in the bottom of the fifth for the 7-5 lead but the Bulldogs kept attacking and once again tied the score with two runs in the top of the sixth.
Filer scored the eighth run in the home half of the sixth for the win. Senior Fallon Cassidy earned the victory for Filer. She lasted two-thirds of an inning, allowing two hits and one run while walking one. Sophomore McCarty Stoddard threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen. Sophomore Sami Taylor started the game for Filer. She went five and a third innings, allowing six runs on six hits, striking out seven and walking one. Sophomore Presley Lyman took the tough loss for Bulldogs. She surrendered eight runs on six hits over six innings, walking one with no strikeouts.
Leading the Wildcats at the plate were junior Sophie Bartholomew (3-for-4) with a triple and two RBIs, senior Fallon Stoddard (2-for-3), Taylor (3-for-3) with a double and junior Marhi Carter (2-for-4) with two doubles. Bulldogs totaled nine hits in the game. Junior Hailey Chapa (2-for-4), freshman Demi Vega (2-for-4), and sophomore Journee Stewart (2-for-3) with three RBIs were the top hitters. Buhl travels to Kimberly on Friday at 5 p.m. in a loser-out game.
Tennis
Twin Falls Boys 6, Burley Boys 0
Twin Falls Girls 5, Burley Girls 1
Boys singles: 1. Francisco Bacatello, (TF) def. Alex Gill, (B), 6-1, 6-2; 2. Kyler Western, (TF) def. Christian Farfan, (B), 6-0, 6-1; 3. Noah Pitts, (TF) def. Dallen Larsen, (B), 6-0, 6-0.
Boys doubles: 1. Brandon Mix/Tyler Bowman, (TF) def. Jacob Graham/Noah Masoner, (B), 6-3, 6-1; 2. Josh Mix/Trevor Farr, (TF) def. Quinn Christensen/Brayden Bowen, (B), 6-4, 7-6.
Girls singles: 1. Maddi Pilling, (B) def. Isabel Jacobs, (TF), 7-6, 6-4; 2.Kate Carter, (TF), def. Breelyn Wozniak, (B), 6-1, 6-1; 3. Emma Cox, (TF) def. Clara Gerratt, (B), 6-1, 1-6, 6-2.
Girls doubles: 1. Camille Cox/Paige Fullmer, (TF) def. Kaylee Kruckenberg/Abby Monroe, (B), 6-1, 6-1; 2.Laurel Thompson/Isabel Manning, (TF) def. Eliza DeTemple/Sadie Cook, (B), 6-3, 6-2.
Mixed: 1. Alyssa Coates/Corban Ward, (TF) def. Corey Worthington/Makayla Larsen, (B), 6-3, 6-1; 2. Kyle tingey/Madison Evans, (TF) def. Logan Manion/Sylvia Heiner, (B), 6-1, 6-1.
