IDAHO HIGH SCHOOL RODEO ASSOCIATION STATE FINALS 2020

BLACKFOOT—The 2020 state finals rodeo will take place at the Eastern Idaho State Fair in Blackfoot from Saturday June 13 through Friday June 19. The queen competition is June 13. The Rein Cow Horse and Cow Cutting is slated for June 14-15 and state rodeo is June 16-19.