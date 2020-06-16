IDAHO HIGH SCHOOL RODEO ASSOCIATION STATE FINALS 2020
BLACKFOOT—The 2020 state finals rodeo will take place at the Eastern Idaho State Fair in Blackfoot from Saturday June 13 through Friday June 19. The queen competition is June 13. The Rein Cow Horse and Cow Cutting is slated for June 14-15 and state rodeo is June 16-19.
2020 State Finals Schedule
Saturday, June 13
Queen Introductions/Interviews/ Modeling/Speeches, Clarion Inn, Pocatello, 8:30 a.m.
Queen Written Test
Queen Horsemanship, Eastern Idaho State Fair Arena, Blackfoot, 2:30 p.m.
Sunday June 14
Cutting – Boys will go first, Wind River Arena, Rigby, 10 a.m.
Reined Cow Horse, Wind River Arena, Rigby
Monday, June 15
Cutting Short Go, Wind River Arena, Rigby, 10 a.m.
Reined Cow Horse Short Go, Wind River Arena, Rigby
Trap and Rifle shooting, TBA
Tuesday, June 16
1st Rodeo Performance, Eastern Idaho State Fair Arena, Blackfoot, 9:30 a.m.
2nd Rodeo Performance, Eastern Idaho State Fair Arena, Blackfoot, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 17
3rd Rodeo Performance, Eastern Idaho State Fair Arena, Blackfoot, 9:30 a.m.
4th Rodeo Performance, Eastern Idaho State Fair Arena, Blackfoot, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 18
5th Rodeo Performance, Eastern Idaho State Fair Arena, Blackfoot, 9:30 a.m.
6th Rodeo Performance, Eastern Idaho State Fair Arena, Blackfoot, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, June 19
Short go, Top 20, Eastern Idaho State Fair Arena, Blackfoot, 10 a.m.
Awards and Scholarship Presentation, ½ hour after the performance
District V and VI High School State Rodeo Participants 2020
District V –Bliss (BL), Dietrich (D), Eden (ED), Elko, Nevada (E), Gooding (G), Hailey (HL), Heyburn (HB), Jerome (J), Mountain Home (MH), Picabo (PB), Richfield (R), Shoshone (S), Wendell (W)
District VI – Buhl (BL), Declo (D), Eureka, NV (E), Filer (F), Hansen (HS), Heyburn (H), Kimberly (K), Minico (M), Murtaugh (MT), New Plymouth (NP), Oakley (O), Raft River (RR), Rupert (R), Spring Creek, NV (S), Twin Falls (TF)
District V Queen: Megan Taber, (S)
1st Attendant: Megan Telford, (D)
District VI Queen: Ashyln Hill, (D)
1st Attendant: Stephanie Case, (K)
Individual Events
Barrel racing:
District V:
Kylee Evans, (G), Macardi Park, (J), Gracie Faulkner, (G), Laney Owen, (G), Payson Bennett, (PB), Joanna Hammett, (G).
District VI:
Haven Jones, (F), Brinn Bowman, (F), Jetta Bott, (R), Tandee Cutler, (O), Breyana Miller-Dubray, (E), Sophie Berlin, (O).
Breakaway roping:
District V:
Aspen Stinemates, (W), Kylee Evans, (G), Joanna Hammett, (G), Sidnee Auge, (E), Laney Owen, (G), Gracie Faulkner, (G).
District VI:
Sidney Nielson, (TF), Pacelyn Stroud, (M), Haven Jones, (F), Taylor Seaweard, (NP), Breyana Miller-Dubray, (E), Jetta Bott, (R).
Goat tying:
District V:
Joanna Hammett, (G), Aspen Stinemates, (W), Gracie Faulkner, (G), Tymber Burkey, (S), Sidnee Auge, (E), Macardi Park, (J).
District VI:
Taylor Seaweard, (NP), Jetta Bott, (R), Haven Jones, (F), Sophie Berlin, (O), Aron-Shayne Warr, (O), Breyana Miller-Dubray, (E).
Pole bending:
District V:
Matilynn Pierson, (MH), Kylee Evans, (G), Adyson Perkes, (R), Laney Owen, (G), Macardi Park, (J), Jaylan Thomason, (BL).
District VI:
Ashyln Hill, (D), Brinn Bowman, (F), Tandee Cutler, (O), Breyana Miller-Dubray, (E), Madison Jones, (D), Sidney Nielson, (TF).
Bareback riding:
District V:
Wes Shaw, (D)
District VI:
Ethan Southern, (RR).
Bull riding:
District V:
Carson Simper, (G), Ike Godfrey, (ED), Camren Firth, (J), Riley Goeckner, (G).
District VI:
Jeb Ireland, (K), Vernon Adams, (TF), Cruz Huizar, (HS), Wesley Pearson, (BL), Jaxson Michel, (M).
Saddle bronc:
District V:
No state qualifiers.
District VI:
Dixon Fehlman, (RR), Wyatt Lyman, (H).
Steer wrestling:
District V:
Wes Shaw, (D), Sam Damele, (MH).
District VI:
Michael Nannini, (K), Jett VanBiezen, (F), Brey Yore, (M), Aaron Champneys, (K).
Tie down roping:
District V:
Waid Dalton, (R), Conor Ward, (J), Jade Shaw, (G), Luke Dalton, (R); Wes Shaw, (D), Cooper Pavkov, (G).
District VI:
Brey Yore, (M), Jett VanBiezen, (F), Aaron Champneys, (K), Lucas Cruz, (M), Ryn Severe, (O), Clay Stapelman, (M).
Team roping:
District V:
Racin Allen(R)/Luke Dalton(R), Aspen Stinemates (W) /Rance Allen(R) and Cooper Pavkov(G)/Conor Ward(J), Dallen Stelly (HB) /Talyne Koyle (J), Sam Damele (MH)/Parker Reynolds (MH), Kylee Evans (G)/Joanna Hammett (G).
District VI:
Jetta Bott(R)/Cody Rowley(S), Jett Vanbiezen(F)/Ryn Severe(O), Dawson Cummins (MT) /Jackson Cummins (MT), Haven Jones (F)/Aaron Champneys (K), Kashli Stouard (S)/Clay Stapelman(M), Zoie Bedke(O)/Brey Yore(M) and Michael Nannini(K)/Will Nannini(K).
Boys cutting:
District V:
Racin Allen, (R).
District VI:
Ryn Severe, (O), Jett VanBiezen, (F), Karsen Parke, (RR), Joe Zebarth, (K), Brey Yore, (M), Will Brackett, (C).
Girl cutting:
District V:
Jaylan Thomason, (BL), Emma Jaro, (J).
District VI:
Breyana Miller-Dubray, (E), Aubrey Durant, (W).
Reined Cowhorse:
District V:
Elizabeth Frisbee, (MH), Megan Taber, (S), Waid Dalton, (R), Lilly Frisbee, (MH), Chloe Diffie, (HL), Elizabeth Bearden, (GR).
District VI:
Sidney Nielson, (TF), Ryn Severe, (O), Agustina Guiarte, (D), Aron-Shayne Warr, (O), Will Brackett, (C).
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!