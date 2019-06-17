At last weekend's Idaho State Rodeo Finals in Pocatello, Wes Shaw of Dietrich placed fourth in bareback riding. Dietrich's Audie Zimmers placed third in saddle bronc riding.
Gooding's Jaylan Thomason was third in girls cutting, and Raft River's Laynee Gregersen finished second in goat tying.
