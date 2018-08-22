The high school girls soccer season is already underway, but there is plenty to learn about the teams that will represent District 4 this season.
A few local squads seek a return to the playoffs, some will look to rebuild from poor seasons in 2017 and one school is starting a brand new program. Magic Valley high school girls soccer is sure to be competitive once again this year.
4A Great Basin Conference
Last year’s top two teams out of the GBC were rivals Twin Falls and Canyon Ridge. Both lost their opening 4A state tournament games, and while Canyon Ridge lost its second, Twin Falls beat Skyline and Century to win the consolation side of the bracket. This year, both will need to reload if they want to match or better those results.
Twin Falls lost just two games in the regular season last year, both by one-goal margins, while scoring 10 or more goals four times and keeping eight clean sheets. However, the Bruins lost the conference’s co-player of the year in midfielder Lexi Rierson and five other all-conference selections to graduation. Still, five of the Bruins’ nine returning varsity players earned all-conference honors, and they’ll remain poised to run away with the conference.
Like Twin Falls, Canyon Ridge graduated its conference co-player of the year in Caitlin Crist, as well as four other all-conference players. The Riverhawks’ returning talent is not quite as rich as the Bruins’, which makes 2018 a difficult test for Canyon Ridge.
Wood River had the same record as Canyon Ridge up until the Wolverines fell to the Riverhawks in the district tournament, forcing them to watch as their opponents earned a berth into the state playoffs. The loss of a star-studded nine-player senior class will create a difficult road toward the postseason, but Wood River may see opportunities with Twin Falls and Canyon Ridge in a similar position.
Jerome stumbled to a 6-11 record in 2017, but should have some optimism, both with the condition of the rest of the conference and its own budding talent. The Tigers graduated just three seniors last year, none of whom earned any postseason accolades. Twelve varsity players return, including five all-conference standouts. Jerome could be the Great Basin Conference’s dark horse this season.
Burley and Minico stand to struggle near the bottom of the conference, with neither team returning any postseason award honorees. The Bobcats went 5-13, while the Spartans went 1-17. Both teams were young and return players with varsity experience.
3A High Desert Conference
Declo and Community School were the only two High Desert Conference teams to make the postseason, and they replicated the finishes of the region’s 4A teams. Declo went two-and-out, while Community School opened with a loss — its first and only one of the season — but marched on to win the consolation bracket.
Nine seniors graduating would be a lot for any team to handle, but Community School is well equipped to replace those players, with 21 members of last season’s varsity roster slated to return. Times-News player of the year Lily Fitzgerald, who scored a record-setting 51 goals last season, returns to lead the Cutthroats’ experienced group.
“It’s a huge asset when you have somebody who can score like that, somebody who’s just got that natural ability,” head coach Kelly Feldman said of Fitzgerald, a senior forward. “It also requires good service and support from the team around her. That’s really what we’re trying to build.”
Feldman said the Cutthroats have seven returning starters from last year’s team. However, with just four seniors and “a huge number of freshmen and sophomores,” Feldman thinks there might be a learning curve. Still, she’s confident her team is up to the task.
“We’re going to be very strong with our starting lineup, and it’ll be a question of how we’re going to develop the younger kids coming in as subs,” Feldman said. “These upperclassmen have made three trips to the state tournament, so that knowledge is there.”
Declo graduated the same amount of players as Community School, but only brings back eight players and may have a bit more work to do to return to playoff contention.
Three of Wendell’s four all-conference performers from last season are back — seniors Sofia Martinez, Nadia Guadurama and Angela Murillo. Wendell went 6-9-1 last year and lost just two seniors, so it looks primed to better that record in 2018.
Buhl retains a good chunk of its roster from last year, when it went 7-9-1, but will need to fill the holes of all-conference standouts Madison Somers and Kayanna Zamora.
The spine of Filer’s team will remain intact as, despite losing six seniors, the Wildcats bring back all of their midfielders from last year. Add all-conference selections in junior forward Saisha Serratos and junior defender Rose Davies into the fold and Filer has wealth of experience it can utilize to improve upon last year’s 2-11-3 record.
Bliss will field a varsity squad of just 13 players this season, including three freshmen. Sabrina Castillo and Valeria Sanchez are the Bears’ only seniors.
Gooding won just one game last season. However, the Senators tied three while five of their nine losses came by just one goal, highlighting the fine margins that prevented them from a more successful season. Gooding’s only all-conference performer, now-senior Kessia Tellez, returns.
The High Desert Conference has one new member this season — Kimberly, which is beginning its first soccer season in school history. It remains to be seen if the Bulldogs will hit the ground running or require time to adapt to their surroundings as a rookie program.
Kimberly won its first ever game, 4-1 over Minico on Friday. Coach Suzy Harper was overwhelmed with the turnout, as nearly 30 girls tried out for the team, forcing Harper and company to make cuts. The opening game proved that quantity is accompanied by quality.
“We don’t have a huge bank of experience,” Harper said Friday, “but there’s a lot of talent.”
