Carey High School football coach Lane Kirkland joked that his team’s opening contest at Castleford on Aug. 24 had to be played despite air quality bordering on dangerous levels for that kind of activity.
“(I’m) glad we could play,” Kirkland said. “We both needed to play. Practice was getting old.”
The decision to play that game was made about six minutes before a noon deadline that day, Kirkland said. The air was unhealthy across the Magic Valley on Aug. 24, prompting many schools to make decisions about whether to play their season openers that night or postpone them. Some postponed. Others, like Carey and Castleford, decided to play through the smoke.
The Idaho High School Activities Association’s rules and regulations manual has a section dedicated to air quality, and it is one sentence long. It reads, “In the event of a high fire season and air quality is compromised, the IHSAA Sports Medicine Committee recommends that students be monitored closely, especially those with respiratory issues.”
The IHSAA has not yet discussed any additions or changes to its air quality policy, said executive director Ty Jones.
“We leave it up to each individual district,” Jones said.
Some Magic Valley school districts have plans in place when unhealthy air affects outdoor sports, but not all. As a result, the decisions made on Aug. 24 were far from uniform.
Three local football games were postponed on Aug. 24. Two of them were in Twin Falls, at Twin Falls High School and Canyon Ridge High School. The other was in Kimberly.
The Air Quality Index, which uses a numeric scale to determine how healthy air is, lists a tally of 50 or below as healthy. Anything over 150 is considered unhealthy.
Around 6 p.m. on Aug. 24, the Environmental Protection Agency’s AQI listed a 153 on the scale in Twin Falls, including a recommendation to “reduce long or intense outdoor activities” and “take more breaks.” Though the Twin Falls School District initially planned to make a decision about the Twin Falls and Canyon Ridge football games by noon on Aug. 24, the schools ultimately chose to postpone the games that evening, well after the 7 p.m scheduled start time. Kimberly also waited until that evening to postpone.
Despite the high number on the scale in the area, Lighthouse Christian and Hansen chose to play their game, which was also held in Twin Falls. The game ended just shy of halftime after the Lions took a 46-0 lead and Hansen was reduced to seven eligible players.
Lions head coach Cory Holloway said he and Hansen coach Jim Rife acted as instructed by their athletic directors, who made the call at the noon deadline when the air quality looked acceptable. However, Holloway acknowledged that the air quality worsened as kickoff approached.
The athletic directors and coaches came together one more time just before kickoff, Holloway said, and both teams agreed to go on with the game, keeping in mind neither had an opportunity to reschedule the contest later in the season. The coaches and athletic directors also feared that the AQI would stay around the 150 mark the next day, Holloway said.
Neither Lighthouse Christian athletic director Daequon Montreal nor Hansen AD Jim Lasso responded to requests for comment.
By ending the game early, the Lions and Huskies potentially avoided air quality-induced injuries, although the damage caused by “intense outdoor activities” in polluted air might not be easy to see right away.
“You never anticipate anything like (ending at halftime),” Holloway said. “But, in hindsight, it worked out well for both of us.”
On Saturday, Aug. 25, Canyon Ridge traveled to Mountain Home to face Vallivue, and Twin Falls played Pocatello in Hailey. But the air quality in Twin Falls County improved significantly that day, falling below 100 in the early afternoon. One night after Snake River’s football team and its fans made the trip to Kimberly only to be turned around, they came back and got the game played in Kimberly. A switch to Moreland, where Snake River resides, had been considered as a backup plan, but wasn’t necessary.
Air quality causing a cancellation was a first for Kimberly athletic director Kirby Bright.
“You hate to lose a ball game and not play on a Friday night, but we did the right thing for both teams,” Bright told the Times-News on Aug. 24.
About 23 miles from Twin Falls High School, Wendell went ahead with its game against Marsing that Friday. It turned out to be a great night for the Trojans, who beat the Huskies to end a 21-game losing skid.
A week prior to the contest, Wendell’s superintendent, principal and athletic director discussed ways to approach playing in smoky air, and they agreed not to rely solely on the numbers presented by the AQI, said athletic director Mike Green.
“(We) just use some common sense, more than anything, with understanding the air quality and recognizing that we’re here to protect the kids, first and foremost,” Green said.
Green said he, along with administrators from both Wendell and Marsing, agreed the teams were good to go ahead with the game. Discrepancies between the air quality numbers reported in Twin Falls, other Magic Valley towns and Wendell, Green said, meant the index wasn’t the end-all, be-all for Wendell’s final decision. No Wendell or Marsing players suffered respiratory issues that arose as a result of playing the game, Green said.
In addition to Castleford, Lighthouse Christian and Wendell, football games were played the night of Aug. 24 in Burley, Declo, Gooding, Hagerman, Hazelton, Murtaugh and Hailey.
Filer was scheduled to host North Fremont on Aug. 24. Instead of allowing its opponent to travel almost four hours with the potential of a cancellation, Filer elected to switch the game’s location and play Ashton.
“We made a really bold decision,” Filer athletic director Trudy Weaver said.
Weaver made the call on Thursday morning because she saw the projected air qualities in both Filer and Ashton, and with the distance between schools, she knew a decision had to be made early enough to allow the teams to play, since rescheduling would not have been possible.
Filer might have waited longer if its opponent had been geographically closer, but Weaver maintained that the Wildcats would not have played in Filer with the levels the air quality reached, as she kept tabs on the index even after the game’s location changed.
While it was difficult to arrange for referees, buses and other travel expenses for Filer, changing plans for the contest turned out to be a good decision, Weaver said.
“The safety of our kids is way more important to us than the game itself,” she said.
