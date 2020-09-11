High school football scores: Twin Falls rolls to victory over Canyon Ridge

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS – Friday’s Twin Falls-Canyon Ridge game ended up being a lopsided 41-14, but Bruins coach Ben Kohring knows it could have been closer had his team’s defense not stepped up early.

Twin Falls turned the ball over on its first possession, but it’s defense made an inspired goal-line stand to regain the momentum.

“If we would have let them score there we could have been in a world of hurt,” Kohring said.

Twin Falls played a dominant game from there, outscoring the Riverhawks 35-0 through three quarters before allowing two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

After dropping last week’s game to Pocatello, in which Twin Falls initially built a 14-0 lead, “I thought we played a more complete game in all facets,” he said. Special teams contributed to the effort, blocking a Canyon Ridge punt.

Twin Falls finished with 332 yards of total offense while holding Canyon Ridge to 184. Bruins quarterback Nic Swensen completed 8 of 13 passes for 99 yards and two touchdowns, while Riverhawk Brody Osen completed 10 or 19 for for 168 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Swensen also ran for 42 yards.