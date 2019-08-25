Head Coach: Shane Carden, 1st year
Record: 1-7
Playoffs: None
Shane Carden will take the reins of the program after previous coach Kevin Stilling had the job for a decade. Carden served as the team's offensive coordinator and enjoyed a decorated career as a college quarterback for East Carolina.
The Wolverines graduated seven players who earned some form of all-conference honor. They do return two-time starting senior quarterback Andrew Nelson, who earned honorable mention in the Great Basin West.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.