{{featured_button_text}}
Wood River logo

Head Coach: Shane Carden, 1st year

Record: 1-7

Playoffs: None

Shane Carden will take the reins of the program after previous coach Kevin Stilling had the job for a decade. Carden served as the team's offensive coordinator and enjoyed a decorated career as a college quarterback for East Carolina. 

Southern Idaho Showcase

Wood River's Johnny Servin runs the 40-yard dash during the 3rd annual Southern Idaho Showcase on July 24 at Gooding High School.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

The Wolverines graduated seven players who earned some form of all-conference honor. They do return two-time starting senior quarterback Andrew Nelson, who earned honorable mention in the Great Basin West.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments