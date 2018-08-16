Head Coach: Cody Howerton, 2nd year
2017 Record: 0-8 (0-1 2A Canyon Conference)
Playoffs: None
Wendell made a couple impactful additions this offseason, and neither were a player or head coach.
Tim Perrigot, who was Minico’s head football coach for 22 years, was hired as the Wendell School District superintendent, and longtime Highland coach Mike Green became the athletic director. Green will be an assistant under head coach Cody Howerton.
Wendell’s principal, Justin Alsterlund, has also coached for years, so Howerton has received valuable guidance.
“They have helped me build an awesome staff around me,” Howerton said. “The coaching that these kids are getting, not only is it outstanding with the X’s and O’s, but their attitudes are contagious. It’s rolling in the right direction.”
The Trojans have lost 21 straight games dating back to 2015. While most teams enter each season with optimism, few squads in ruts like Wendell’s can pretend to be as confident as a winner.
But at the Times-News media day on Aug. 9, Howerton and his players were adamant about their odds of improvement this fall. Though “winning isn’t everything,” said senior linebacker Ben Orozco Diaz, the Trojans do expect to end their skid and provide hope for the future.
“We want to win,” Orozco Diaz said. “We want to be that one team that makes something happen.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.