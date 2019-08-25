Head Coach: Michael Konrad, 1st year
Record: 3-5
Playoffs: None
Wendell won its first game of last year 37-12 to snap a 21-game losing streak that dated back to 2015. A 3-5 record showed marked improvement, and new head coach Michael Konrad will look to keep the program moving in the right direction. The coach said it's about keeping sight of the big picture and continuing to build in the right direction.
"I've said this all summer to the players and our assistant coaches, that last year we built the foundation, and now we're pouring the concrete," Konrad said.
Konrad, who served as an assistant and as the junior varsity coach last season, replaced Cody Howerton, who will move to assistant coach this year.
The team will build around returning starting quarterback Tristan Wert, plus a core of promising offensive linemen. With the team still somewhat searching for an identity, Konrad said his team's play in the trenches will be important in determining how much success it has.
Senior center Don Bunn will anchor the offensive line, while Kevin Green and Clayton Hester, a pair of talented sophomores who played well on the JV team last year, will step into varsity roles this year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.