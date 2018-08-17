Head Coach: Ryon Jarvis, 3rd year
2017 Record: 6-4 (4-3 1A-DI Snake River Conference)
Playoffs: Lost to Genesee 86-46 in 1A-DI state quarterfinals
Last season couldn't have started better through six games for Ryon Jarvis' squad. Victories in each contest by an average margin of more than 37 points had the Vikings flying high heading into a conference battle with Grace.
That was where it all unraveled. A narrow 42-40 defeat kicked off a tailspin of three straight losses to end the regular season and a fourth, by 40 points, in the Vikings' first game of the 1A Division I state playoffs.
"The end of last year didn't turn out exactly how we wanted," senior wide receiver Alex Korom said. "Taking that into this year, we know we have to get stronger and mentally tougher to get through the whole season and make sure we finish it out."
It won't get much easier for Valley, which will face defending 1A-DI state champion Prairie in its second contest of the season. However, Jarvis has put together two six-win seasons in his first two in charge. With an All-Idaho quarterback-wide receiver combination in Jason Hardy and Zane Mussmann coming back, along with all-state offensive lineman Colin Tvrdy, Jarvis' offense is already taking shape. Valley lost eight seniors that Jarvis labeled as good role players, but the bulk of its core remains intact.
With an improved attitude focused on the mental toughness Korom stressed, the Vikings believe they are better prepared to attack this season. Hardy said the team is putting in a level of effort necessary to take the next step.
"They understand they've got to be mentally tough and the team has got to be mentally tough," Jarvis said. "If somebody goes down, somebody has got to step up. They're taking care of that themselves."
