Head Coach: Ryon Jarvis, 4th year
Record: 11-1
Playoffs: Defeated Oakley 42-40 in 1A D1 state championship
After beating Oakley in a thriller for the state title last year, the Vikings lost quite a few key pieces and will be much younger this season. First among those is their quarterback, 2018 Times-News 8-man football Player of the Year and the 1A Division I Player of the Year award-winner Jason Hardy. Valley also loses all-state running back Zack Gomez and all-state lineman Jacob Schilz among others.
"There are going to be some growing pains," head coach Ryon Jarvis said. "I just hope that we're mentally tough enough to get through those."
But there is still plenty of talent on the roster, particularly up front. Two-way lineman Collin Tvrdy, who was an all-state selection after recording 108 tackles and eight sacks, will lead the way, and the team also returns linemen Tito Garcia and Luis Cervantes. Ike Godfrey will anchor the wide receiver position.
Junior Rawlin Godfrey will take over for Hardy at quarterback.
Valley will hit the road to play Oakley in a state championship rematch on Sept. 27.
