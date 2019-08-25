Head Coach: Allyn Reynolds, 13th year
Record: 7-3
Playoffs: Lost 33-14 to Idaho Falls in first round
A year removed from a good season and a playoff berth, head coach Allyn Reynolds expects his team to be solid again. The Bruins did lose some key players, including first-team all-state lineman Hudson Klundt, but there are important pieces returning on both sides of the ball. The team still has plenty of size and strength on the inside.
Even with the advantage on the line, Reynolds said Twin Falls has the athletes this year to open up the offense and throw more.
"We've got some more kids on the outside that can run, and I think we've got a couple of kids this year that can take the top off of the secondary and throw the ball deep," Reynolds said. "We're going to take our shots."
Nick Swensen enters the season as the starting quarterback after filling in for the injured Carson Walters last year. Swensen performed well to earn the starting job, and the junior will be in full command of the offense this year.
Reynolds pointed to Swensen as one of the team's leaders, as well as returning starting running back Jarod Perry. He also mentioned lineman Adam Anderson, who accepted the coaching staff's proposition to switch from running back to offensive line.
"Those kind of guys these days just don't come around that often," Reynolds said. "He's bought in. When you talk about leadership, to us as a staff, that shows a lot of leadership, because he's sacrificing what he wanted to do for the betterment of us."
Like many other teams, the Bruins may struggle with depth, and Reynolds said he'd like to have more bodies on the team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.