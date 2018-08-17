Head Coach: Michael Perry, 6th year
2017 Record: 0-9 (0-7 1A-DI Snake River Conference)
Playoffs: None
Battling low turnout, Shoshone chose to be an independent team this year, with five of its eight games against JV squads.
Shoshone does not compete at the smallest level in the state, so low enrollment is not the main reason the Indians opted for independence this season.
“For whatever reason, there just aren’t a lot of boys (at Shoshone) who play football,” Shoshone head coach Michael Perry said. “As a group, we talked about, ‘How do we set ourselves up for success?’”
The reasons for the low numbers are hard to pinpoint, and there’s only so much Perry and his staff can do. The Indians have finished with losing records the past six seasons, two of which ended winless. Lack of success and low turnout are a bit chicken-and-egg, but Perry knows that another noncompetitive season would not be a step in the right direction.
“We just hope to have some success where we’re in games and have opportunities to win,” he said, “as opposed to the last couple years when we were just trying to compete.”
