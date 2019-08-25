Head Coach: Michael Perry, 7th year
Record: 1-6
Playoffs: None
Shoshone will play a mostly JV schedule this year, with varsity games against Richfield and Rockland. The game against Richfield will be both teams' season-opener on Friday, Aug. 30.
