Head Coach: Michael Perry, 7th year

Record: 1-6

Playoffs: None

Shoshone will play a mostly JV schedule this year, with varsity games against Richfield and Rockland. The game against Richfield will be both teams' season-opener on Friday, Aug. 30.

