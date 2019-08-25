{{featured_button_text}}
Richfield Tiger

Head Coach: Buck Hendren

Record: 0-6

Playoffs: None

Richfield left the Sawtooth West Conference before last season and will play a second consecutive season with a half-JV schedule. 

