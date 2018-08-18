Head Coach: Buck Hendren, 3rd year
2017 Record: 1-6 (1-6 1A-DII Sawtooth West Conference)
Playoffs: None
Richfield decided to leave the Sawtooth West Conference for the coming season, opting to become independent and play a half-varsity, half JV schedule. The decision stemmed from Richfield’s small roster.
Tigers head coach Buck Hendren said he had 12 players last season, and he lost half of them — three graduated, three moved. He hopes to see a similar number of players on his roster this fall, but only three of them will be upperclassmen (Ian Gill, Hayden Tree and Connor Hamel). He didn’t want to pit a bunch of sophomores and freshman against juniors and seniors from large 1A Division II teams such as Carey and Lighthouse Christian.
“It was pretty much my call,” Hendren said. “I was thinking by dropping down, not playing Carey (and) Lighthouse, we might get a few more kids out.”
Richfield High School has seen a big enrollment dip in recent years, Hendren said, so a drop in football numbers was to be expected. Richfield didn’t even have a team two years ago, instead forming a co-op where three of its players joined Camas County.
Hendren said Richfield’s eighth grade class is fairly large, so this year’s circumstances might be short-lived. His upperclassmen aren’t thrilled about the half-JV schedule, Hendren said, but he felt the decision was best for his overall program.
