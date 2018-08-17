Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Head Coach: Chad Evans, 1st year

2017 Record: 6-3 (4-3 1A-D1 Snake River Conference)

Playoffs: None

With a chance to defend their 2016 1A Division I state title, the Trojans failed to qualify for the playoffs in 2017, despite a winning record, both overall and in conference play. Now, with former head coach Brian Poole moving on after six seasons, his former assistant, Chad Evans, will take charge of the Trojans in 2018.

A couple weeks ago, Evans told his team that, as a former Raft River player, he knows what it takes to be successful as one of them, but is still learning how to operate in his new role.

"There's been a lot of stuff that I didn't expect already," Evans said. "I'm sure there'll be more of that."

+3 
Valley vs. Raft River football
Buy Now

Valley quarterback Jason Hardy is stopped by Raft River linebacker Cutler Erickson, left, and defensive back Justin Schumann, right, as he tries to sneak the ball up the center Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, at Valley High School in Hazelton.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

Evans won't have to worry too much about rebuilding in the post-Poole era, with five of eight starters on both offense and defense coming back this season. However, three of the team's veteran offensive/defensive linemen graduated, as well as starting running back and linebacker Quintin Ward.

Get the latest sports news and scores sent to your email inbox

Still, Raft River has a strong core of experienced players to build around, including starting quarterback Keegan Chatburn. Cutler Erickson has experience at running back in place of Ward, and Rylee Spencer emerged as Chatburn's go-to target last season.

Together, the team, which center/defensive end Garrett Hutchison described as a "close-knit community," is preparing to get back to the standards set by past Raft River teams. Evans described his team as hungry, while Spencer said last season's failures make the Trojans "want it even more."

"With different coaches, a different environment, it's just going to be a lot different this year," Spencer said. "I'm excited."

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments