Head Coach: Chad Evans, 2nd year
Record: 6-3
Playoffs: Lost 40-22 to Prairie in state quarterfinals
The Trojans will have to replace some graduated talent from last year, including Cutler Erickson, who accounted for 1,428 yards and 15 touchdowns, but head coach Chad Evans said a couple of juniors coming up from the junior varsity team will "turn some heads." Running back Ethan Bernard will shoulder a lot of the load on offense, and Bodee Spencer is a good athlete at quarterback who will replace Keegan Chatburn.
In his second year as the head coach, Evans said he has learned to let his players be competitive and earn their spots in the lineup. He's also stressing that leadership isn't always about being loud and vocal, but is also about leading by example.
As usual, Raft River will run the gauntlet with a difficult schedule that includes Valley and Oakley, the two state final teams from last year.
