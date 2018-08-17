Head Coach: Kade Craner, 5th year
2017 Record: 9-2 (7-0 1A-DI Snake River Conference)
Playoffs: Lost to Prairie 42-36 in 1A-DI state semifinals
Oakley's valiant effort in last season's state semifinal game ended one score shy of eventual state champion Prairie, and with several players returning from that squad, the Hornets are optimistic there will be a different outcome in 2018. Head coach Kade Craner said last year's loss left a bad taste in the Hornets' mouths.
In fact, the team's seniors are so motivated, they stayed by the football field overnight in a camper for the first day of preseason practice.
"They're dialed in," Craner said. "They've had a countdown going for 60 days now, until we strap it up on the 24th of August. I think they'll be ready to go."
Quarterback Tate Cranney will call the signals after an injury cut his junior season short. Explosive wide receiver Chandler Jones filled in for Cranney as a sophomore last season, and can play there in a pinch. If Cranney remains healthy, Jones will be his go-to option through the air, along with senior Jake Pulsipher.
All-Idaho running back/linebacker Austin Bedke is expected to be a force on both sides of the ball, while junior running back Josh Nyman could see a rise in his number of touches on offense with the departure of Sam Mitton.
In total, the Hornets lost two starters on offense and three on defense, Craner said, labeling the returning group "a good core." The competition for the open positions has been positive, he added, and the players are chomping at the bit to get on the field.
"The attitude is good," Craner said. "Our kids are just ready to line up and go. I'm not sure if coaches would agree, but the kids are ready to play football. We're excited about that."
