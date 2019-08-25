{{featured_button_text}}

Head Coach: Brennan Jones, 1st year

Record: 9-3

Playoffs: Lost 42-40 to Valley in 1A D1 state championship

New head coach Brennan Jones takes over for Kade Craner, but Jones has been on staff with the Hornets for a long time and still has high expectations for the team. He said the outlook hasn't changed from a year ago and they expect to compete at a high level again.

Oakley will bring back plenty of talent, including two-year starting running back and linebacker Josh Nyman and the 2017 Times-News 8-man player of the year Chandler Jones, who has played quarterback, receiver and defensive back. Lineman Kade Toribau has made strides in the offseason and will be a key contributor.

The Hornets' biggest challengers in the Snake River conference will once again be Valley, the defending state champions, and Raft River, who narrowly beat Oakley 28-22 last year. Jones also mentioned Butte County as a sleeper team, as they added several players from Mackay, which no longer has a program.

Oakley replaced Mackay on its schedule with Enterprise, Oregon, who it will play in week 3, which is September 13. That game will be in Cambridge, Idaho.

