Head Coach: Brennan Jones, 1st year
Record: 9-3
Playoffs: Lost 42-40 to Valley in 1A D1 state championship
New head coach Brennan Jones takes over for Kade Craner, but Jones has been on staff with the Hornets for a long time and still has high expectations for the team. He said the outlook hasn't changed from a year ago and they expect to compete at a high level again.
Oakley will bring back plenty of talent, including two-year starting running back and linebacker Josh Nyman and the 2017 Times-News 8-man player of the year Chandler Jones, who has played quarterback, receiver and defensive back. Lineman Kade Toribau has made strides in the offseason and will be a key contributor.
The Hornets' biggest challengers in the Snake River conference will once again be Valley, the defending state champions, and Raft River, who narrowly beat Oakley 28-22 last year. Jones also mentioned Butte County as a sleeper team, as they added several players from Mackay, which no longer has a program.
Oakley replaced Mackay on its schedule with Enterprise, Oregon, who it will play in week 3, which is September 13. That game will be in Cambridge, Idaho.
