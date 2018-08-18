Head Coach: Todd Jensen, 2nd year
2017 Record: 3-6 (3-5 1A-DII Sawtooth West Conference)
Playoffs: Lost to Butte County in first round of 1A-DII playoffs
Last season, nearly everything for Murtaugh was new: the head coach, many of the players, even the team name. A year later, the Red Devils have some stability, and they have a strong 2017 campaign to build off of.
Murtaugh and Hansen separated last fall after four years in a co-op. Hansen went winless, while Murtaugh won three games, battled established programs (Dietrich and Lighthouse Christian) in losses and made the 1A Division II state tournament after prevailing in a Kansas City playoff with Camas County and Castleford.
The Red Devils expect to be even better this fall.
“We’ll have a little more depth this year, and the kids are older and stronger,” Murtaugh head coach Todd Jensen said. “We’re excited for a good year.”
Murtaugh’s current roster has 24 players, Jensen said, and a healthy chunk of them are returning starters. In fact, the Red Devils only graduated one starter: wide receiver Austin Smith. Starting quarterback Graden Dimond, top running back Kade Setoki and dangerous receiver Gio Zavala are all back, and Dimond even has competition from Luis Gomez.
The Red Devils play in a tough conference, but they believe they have enough pieces to continue their post-co-op renaissance.
“We’re all ready to go,” Zavala said. “It feels like we’re just picking up where we left off last season.”
