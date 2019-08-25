Head Coach: Todd Jensen, 3rd year
Record: 6-3
Playoffs: Lost 48-32 to Mackay in first round
The Red Devils lost their share of talent from last year's playoff team to graduation, including a few all-conference players: Receiver Gio Zavala, linebacker Graden Dimond and defensive lineman Tyler Chatlein. But there are also younger players who played big roles last season who will be back.
All-conference Garrett Berry will anchor the line, and running back Kade Setoki earned second-team all-conference honors, as did junior linebacker Hunter Anderson. Setoki was also honorable mention in the conference as a punter.
Murtaugh will close out its season at home against the defending state champion Carey on Oct. 25.
