Head Coach: Keelan McCaffrey, 2nd year
Record: 7-3
Playoffs: Lost 36-28 to Skyline in first round
Second-year head coach Keelan McCaffrey has had a year to establish his program, and he said he's already thrilled with the role his seniors are playing.
"You can always gauge where you're at because of your leadership," McCaffrey said. "Last year we had good leadership, but from what I've seen all summer from the kids we have now, I think our leadership is at an all-time high. We have good guys out here and our seniors have kind of taken control of our program and adapted my culture and are driving the ship."
Even though they graduated plenty of talent, the Spartans will return several skill players on offense. All-conference running back/receiver Rylan Chandler is coming back, as well as all-conference honorable mention player Connor Stocking. First team all-conference lineman and University of Idaho recruit Greyson Harwood will anchor the line.
On defense, Minico will need to replace several starters, but junior defensive back Tazyn Twiss is a returning key player, and McCaffrey said he likes the overall speed and aggressiveness the younger players have shown throughout the summer.
