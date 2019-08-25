Head Coach: Cory Holloway, 6th year
Record: 10-2
Playoffs: Lost in 26-20 to Carey in 1A D2 state championship
After making a run to the state title game and falling just short of a championship, the Lions could be right back there again this year with a strong lineup across the board returning. Seven of their eight starters will return on offense and six of their eight starters on defense.
Quarterback Collin Holloway leads the stacked offense, and junior First-Team All-Sawtooth Conference running back Chance Gaskill leads a strong backfield. Tyler Munsee and Clay Silva return as receivers. The Lions will be strong along both the offensive and defensive lines as well.
"We're pretty solid across the field, not just in one location," head coach Cory Holloway said. "We can spread it out pretty well; we can throw and run the ball, but our strength will be a balanced attack. It's going to be pretty tough to defend the entire field against us for most teams."
On defense, even though they bring back the majority of their starters, Lighthouse lost its two leading tacklers from last year, including the conference defensive player of the year, Cooper Dastrup.
With loads of returning talent, Holloway said he's trying to keep his team focused on what matters, which includes using a week-to-week approach and focusing on things bigger than football.
"We talk about that a lot at our school," he said "It's a sport we get to play, and again it's just football, and at the end of the day, it's about having good character on the field and off, and who you are behind the scenes. We're trying to coach good men too, not just good football players."
