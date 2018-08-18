Head Coach: Cory Holloway, 5th year
2017 Record: 5-4 (3-2 1A-DII Sawtooth West Conference)
Playoffs: Lost to Clark-Watersprings 42-14 in first round of 1A-DII playoffs
Lighthouse Christian improved upon its 3-5 overall record in 2016, but failed to make any headway in terms of playoff progress, falling in the first round of the 1A-DII playoffs for the second straight season.
Several Lions players said the team wasn't quite as aggressive or "amped" in previous seasons, but they feel this year's team will be different.
"Win or lose, (opponents) will definitely feel us the next day," junior center Steven Tanguy said.
The Lions' attempt to get over the hurdles that prevented them from long playoff runs will start with a new quarterback. After Connor Holloway's graduation, his younger brother Collin, a sophomore, will step in. Collin Holloway got his first taste of playing time last season when his brother broke his leg.
Linebacker/wide receiver Cooper Dastrup, defensive end Brandon Butler and running back/linebacker Brandon Houser will all play key roles for the Lions, as well. For a team with only two seniors, leadership will come from all kinds of sources.
Execution, aggression and strength were buzzwords among the Lighthouse Christian players, emphasizing their attitude and desire as they near the beginning of a new campaign.
"This group is a little different, and camp kind of shows it every year," head coach Cory Holloway said. "This group is a hard-working group, probably one of the hardest ones we've had. It was good to see that."
