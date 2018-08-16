Head Coach: Rich Bishop, 6th year
2017 Record: 7-3 (2-1 Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference)
Playoffs: Lost to Snake River 41-29 in 3A state quarterfinals
After earning all-conference honors as a freshman and a first team All-Idaho selection as a sophomore, what’s next for Kimberly junior running back McKade Huft?
“I’ve just been telling myself I had a good year last year, and I just cannot fall back,” Huft said. “I have to improve next season. I’m really excited. I can’t wait to see the work show off.”
The speedy back will be the go-to player for the Bulldogs on offense, along with receiver Blake Phillips, a second-team all-state choice. The pair will link up with senior quarterback Braxton Hammond, who was the starter last year before falling to injury, at which point Dawson Cummins slotted in.
Hammond said he was medically cleared a week after the Bulldogs bowed out of the state quarterfinals and has been ready to go ever since. Cummins will spend time at wide receiver this year, but head coach Rich Bishop is excited to have two viable options under center.
On the other side of the ball, Kimberly returns all-conference linebacker AJ Garrell, plus Huft and Phillips each take up roles in the secondary to supplement their offensive exploits.
Sixteen seniors graduated from last year’s squad, but Bishop is optimistic that a combination of returning experience and young talent will gel well this season.
“We’re still young in some areas, and we’ll have guys that are only juniors and maybe a few sophomores that’ll fill some spots, but with seniors who’ve been playing a few years, as well,” Bishop said. “We’ve got a good mix of some older and younger guys that’ll step up.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.