From left, Kimberly's Tristyn O'Donnell, McKade Huft, Braxton Hammond and Nathaniel Bybee have their photo taken Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, at Lighthouse Christian School in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Head Coach: Rich Bishop, 6th year

2017 Record: 7-3 (2-1 Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference)

Playoffs: Lost to Snake River 41-29 in 3A state quarterfinals

After earning all-conference honors as a freshman and a first team All-Idaho selection as a sophomore, what’s next for Kimberly junior running back McKade Huft?

“I’ve just been telling myself I had a good year last year, and I just cannot fall back,” Huft said. “I have to improve next season. I’m really excited. I can’t wait to see the work show off.”

Football - Buhl Vs. Kimberly
Kimberly’s McKade Huft (1) tries to stiff arm Buhl’s Garett Montgomery (24) during their game Friday night, Oct. 13, 2017, at Kimberly High School.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

The speedy back will be the go-to player for the Bulldogs on offense, along with receiver Blake Phillips, a second-team all-state choice. The pair will link up with senior quarterback Braxton Hammond, who was the starter last year before falling to injury, at which point Dawson Cummins slotted in.

Hammond said he was medically cleared a week after the Bulldogs bowed out of the state quarterfinals and has been ready to go ever since. Cummins will spend time at wide receiver this year, but head coach Rich Bishop is excited to have two viable options under center.

On the other side of the ball, Kimberly returns all-conference linebacker AJ Garrell, plus Huft and Phillips each take up roles in the secondary to supplement their offensive exploits.

Sixteen seniors graduated from last year’s squad, but Bishop is optimistic that a combination of returning experience and young talent will gel well this season.

“We’re still young in some areas, and we’ll have guys that are only juniors and maybe a few sophomores that’ll fill some spots, but with seniors who’ve been playing a few years, as well,” Bishop said. “We’ve got a good mix of some older and younger guys that’ll step up.”

