{{featured_button_text}}
Kimberly logo

Head Coach: Rich Bishop, 7th year

Record: 10-2

Playoffs: Lost in 56-27 to Sugar-Salem in 3A state semifinals

The Bulldogs had a successful season, winning a pair of playoff games before falling to the eventual state champions, Sugar-Salem, in the state semifinals. They'll return several key pieces and look to make another run this year. Kimberly's only regular-season loss last year came to 2A state champion Declo.

Kimberly has the reigning Sawtooth Central Idaho players of the year in running back McKade Huft and linebacker A.J. Garrell. Senior Dawson Cummins also returns. Cummins was named first-team all-conference as a receiver last year and has played quarterback in the past.

Huft

Kimberly running back McKade Huft hurdles over Filer defensive back Edward Pastoor as he runs to the end zone Sept. 28, 2018, at Kimberly High School in Kimberly, Idaho. 

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

The final game of the regular season on Oct. 25 will pit Kimberly against conference foe Gooding. The teams will likely be the top two contenders in the conference.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments