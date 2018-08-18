Head Coach: Jim Rife, 2nd year
2017 Record: 0-7 (0-7 1A-DII Sawtooth West Conference)
Playoffs: None
Hansen and Murtaugh disbanded their co-op prior to last season. While Murtaugh enjoyed three wins and a 1A Division II state playoff appearance, Hansen went winless.
Right now, the Huskies are in “serious jeopardy” of forfeiting this upcoming season, head coach Jim Rife said last week.
Rife expects eight players from last year’s roster to return, but that would only leave Hansen with 10 total players in the program. Rife said more boys might join the team after school starts, but that’s not a given, and they would be ill-prepared for the start of the season.
“I’ve got two freshmen that are playing,” Rife said. “They’re not ready for varsity football.”
Hansen had 16 players last season, Rife said, including eight seniors. That was also a small number relative to Hansen’s enrollment of 96 students, the highest among 1A Division II schools. Rife doesn’t know why exactly so few Hansen boys have come out for football, but he suspects the co-op, which held most of of its practices and games in Murtaugh, played a role.
“Four years of not having a program in Hansen, we’re feeling the brunt of it right now,” Rife said.
Numbers in the pre-high school football programs are solid, Rife said, and perhaps time will help Hansen’s high school program become more attractive. But he isn’t worried about future success right now. He’s worried the 2018 season will be cancelled.
“It could be the death knell of the program,” he said.
