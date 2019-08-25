{{featured_button_text}}
Hansen Logo

Head Coach: Jim Rife

Record: 1-8

Playoffs: None

The Huskies picked up their first win since 2012 last year, a 47-0 victory over Richfield. They used to co-op with Murtaugh until the 2017 season, and when that ended, the number of players in the program took a hit.

Things are never easy in the Sawtooth Conference, as the schedule for this year includes the two teams that were in the state championship game — Lighthouse Christian and Carey — plus playoff teams Camas County, Murtaugh and Dietrich.

Hansen lost all-conference honorable mention quarterback Paxton Stimpson to graduation, but return junior honorable mention wide receiver/tight end Jonathan Camarillo. Camarillo also made second-team all-conference as a punter last year and has played several different positions all over the field.

Camarillo refines his skills on, off court

Student athlete Jonathan Camarillo gives an interview during open gym Wednesday evening at Hansen High School.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

"I want to build my bonds with my friends and try to compete in every game we play," Camarillo said in July.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments