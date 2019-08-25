Head Coach: Jim Rife
Record: 1-8
Playoffs: None
The Huskies picked up their first win since 2012 last year, a 47-0 victory over Richfield. They used to co-op with Murtaugh until the 2017 season, and when that ended, the number of players in the program took a hit.
Things are never easy in the Sawtooth Conference, as the schedule for this year includes the two teams that were in the state championship game — Lighthouse Christian and Carey — plus playoff teams Camas County, Murtaugh and Dietrich.
Hansen lost all-conference honorable mention quarterback Paxton Stimpson to graduation, but return junior honorable mention wide receiver/tight end Jonathan Camarillo. Camarillo also made second-team all-conference as a punter last year and has played several different positions all over the field.
"I want to build my bonds with my friends and try to compete in every game we play," Camarillo said in July.
