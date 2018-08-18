Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Football - Hagerman Vs. Castleford
Castleford's Nate Knudson (right) and Hagerman's Bryant Osborne grasp for a fumble during their 1A match-up Friday night, Aug. 25, 2017, at Castleford High School.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Head Coach: Joe Keeney, 1st year

2017 Record: 4-5 (2-5 1A-DI Snake River Conference)

Playoffs: None

Hagerman enters the 2018 season with a new head coach, but it's not exactly a new situation.

Longtime assistant Joe Keeney takes the reins on an interim basis as he helps groom assistant Nic Jayo to be the next head coach. Although it's an unfamiliar title for Keeney, he has yet to run into any unforeseen issues as he prepares the Pirates for the season after dropping from 1A Division I to 1A-DII.

"I'm doing exactly the same thing I did last year," Keeney said. "I've given Nic a lot of responsibility and he's stepping up. The more responsibility I'm giving him, the more he wants, which is a good deal. It takes a lot of pressure off me."

Keeney said the drop in divisions should also take pressure off his team, as it now will face teams with similar enrollment numbers. Plus, with a 14-player roster and zero seniors on it, the Pirates are "one or two injuries away from being a disaster," Keeney said.

Despite the low numbers and lack of seniors, Keeney said the team chemistry is ever-growing and the junior class is stepping up to fill key leadership roles. On the field, he expects some players to step up and emerge in important spots for the Pirates.

Junior quarterback Bryant Osborne is tall, fairly athletic and has a live arm, Keeney said, while sophomore lineman Codey McCrorey is a player with impressive size and athleticism.

"(McCrorey) is fast," Keeney said. "He doesn't have much wiggle but he'd use the world as a nail and he's the hammer."

Osborne, McCrorey and the rest of the Pirates will attempt to improve on last year's 4-5 record, not by outnumbering opponents, but by taking advantage of what Keeney describes as a "decent core group of kids" who are "becoming really, really tight."

